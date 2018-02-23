Mnangagwa's 3-month amnesty to return looted $ comes to an end

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's three-month amnesty window for the return of public funds illegally stashed abroad by individuals and companies will expire at end of February.Upon the expiry of the amnesty at end of February, authorities have indicated that they will arrest and prosecute those who would have failed to comply with the amnesty.Mnangagwa claims to know who the "looters" are and they are likely to face prosecution once the moratorium ends if they do not reveal all.In his 2018 monetary policy statement, central bank governor however highlighted that repatriations have been taking place, with bank deposits also recording some notable increase.Mnangagwa is under pressure to deliver, especially on the economy, which is in the grip of severe foreign currency shortages that have seen banks failing to give cash to customers.Mugabe and his family were granted immunity while pressure is still placed on his allies. The amnesty is viewed as a grace period for corrupt individuals that must be dealt with swiftly by many.Mnangagwa's promise to deal with corruption and its effects on the economy is said to be on track‚ but opposition parties say he should be the first to declare his interests.