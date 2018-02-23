Latest News Editor's Choice


Shona commissioners cause abortion of gukurahundi consultative meeting again

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ACTIVISTS led by separatist group Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) were at it again yesterday when they disrupted a National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) consultative meeting in Lupane.

Chaos started soon after the opening prayer when the MRP group ordered deputy commissioner Mrs Lilian Chigwedere to sit down as she was explaining the purpose of the consultations.

MRP members led by Mr Charles Thomas challenged the composition of the Commission, saying it did not represent diverse ethnic groups as it was dominated by Shona- speaking people.

The group raised the same issue as they disrupted the Bulawayo meeting last week.

MRP members toyi-toyied carrying placards demanding that commissioners Chigwedere and Geoffrey Chada leave the meeting as they are Shona. They added that only commissioner Leslie Ncube could address them.

Commissioner Ncube told the MRP members that as much as they were entitled to their constitutional right to demonstrate and air their grievances, no one was allowed to intimidate or stop citizens from expressing themselves. He urged those with contributions to put them in writing and submit to the Commission.

The commissioner said in future the commission would open offices in districts so as to capture views widely.

The MRP members later heckled commissioner Ncube and ordered him to leave saying he was a sell-out.

The chaos lasted for about two hours and people dispersed without making any contributions as the MRP members vowed not to allow the commission to carry out its duties.

They demanded that the government should engage the International Criminal Court to deal with the issue.

"Go back to Harare, we don't want you to come and tell us what to do. We want justice. We can't talk in the presence of these people instead we want them to follow proper channels and bring chiefs and other community leaders here," said Mr Thomas.

Commissioner Chigwedere and Chada eventually left the meeting and the MRP quizzed commissioner Ncube why the commission proceeded to Matabeleland North after the same concerns were raised in Matabeleland South and Bulawayo last week.

The MRP members heckled church leaders saying they had been paid to silence them.

Source - chroncile

