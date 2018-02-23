Mnangagwa off to DRC

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa today leaves for the Democratic Republic of Congo to meet his counterpart President Joseph Kabila as he resumes his courtesy calls on fellow Heads of State and Government in the region to apprise them of political developments in Zimbabwe that culminated in the resignation of his predecessor Robert Mugabe last November.Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, yesterday said besides the courtesy call, the visit will see the two countries discussing bilateral relations."It is a continuation of courtesy calls to the Sadc region. We have been to South Africa, Angola, Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia, now we are off to DRC as part of the courtesy calls," said Mr Charamba, who is also the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services."Within the context of the courtesy call, there will also be bilateral talks."President Mnangagwa's administration has received widespread local, regional and international endorsement with higher expectations that the new political dispensation will deliver robust economic development and reposition Zimbabwe on the global map.Recently, officials from United States firm and global giant General Electric were in Zimbabwe to explore opportunities in infrastructure, aviation, rail and energy.White House National Security Council and State Department officials met President Mnangagwa last week to affirm Washington's keenness to work with Government.Further, American observers could be on the ground during Zimbabwe's 2018 harmonised elections, again a first in years.Since his takeover President Mnangagwa has been preaching peace, unity and his main focus is on economic turnaround.His Government has expressed its desire to normalise relations with the international community for increased investment and also wants to rope in the Diaspora to participate in national development as Zimbabwe is now open for business.