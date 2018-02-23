Money changer duped of $1,500 in fake deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN illegal money changer from Bulawayo lost $1 500 to a man who approached her to conduct a transaction, only to push her out of the vehicle after giving her fake United States dollars.Ms Knowledge Ntini (33) of Nketa suburb allegedly lost her money when an unidentified Nigerian man gave her fake US$1 500 notes before speeding off with her $1 500 in bond notes.Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday.She urged members of the public to desist from illegal activities. "The incident occurred at around 4PM at Chicken Inn along Fort Street and 11th Avenue on Saturday. Ms Knowledge Ntini was approached by a Nigerian man who was driving a black Mercedes Benz," said Insp Simango."The Nigerian man was looking for $1 500 Bond whilst he had US$1 500."She said Ms Ntini gave him $1 500 bond notes and was pushed out of the vehicle."The man fled and the woman failed to capture the registration number of the car. She made a report the following day," said Insp Simango.She said those who engage in illegal activities were at a risk of being robbed and arrested.In an interview, Ms Ntini said she was still in shock. "I saw the US dollars but since I did not have the cash at that moment, I sought it from a colleague," she said.The woman said she only realised that the man had left her with fake US dollar notes moments later.