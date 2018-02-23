Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe can't divide Presidency: War Vets

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former President Robert Mugabe's bid to use his divide and rule tactics on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration with the aim of causing instability in the new administration will not work, war veterans have warned.

ZNLWA secretary-general Victor Matemadanda yesterday said that the former fighters and ruling party were aware of Mugabe's sinister plan.

He said Mugabe also intended to paint Chiwenga in bad light.

Mugabe, who was ousted in November last year, reportedly attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies over the weekend, saying that they were "wrong" in removing him from power.

During a private birthday party at his Harare mansion, the 94-year-old ex-president demanded an apology from Mnangagwa for last year's military operation that saw his 37-year rule coming to an end.

Mugabe claimed that the ruling Zanu-PF party still wanted to work with him but he was concerned over trusting his former comrades after they "shredded the [country's] constitution", reported The Standard.

"Can they be trusted again? Can our people vote for such a Zanu-PF, a Zanu-PF which shredded the constitution? I don't know," Mugabe was quoted as saying.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association general secretary Victor Matemadanda compared Mugabe to Rhodesia's ex-prime minister Ian Smith, whom he said ruled without consultation and punished those who disagreed with his rule.

Matemadanda, on the other hand, described Mnangagwa as a team player, "who is always with the people and makes informed decision".

He said the military intervention dubbed Operation Restore Legacy would not have been possible without the popular support of Zimbabweans.

"Some people are calling for a return of Mugabe alleging he loved them better than the way president Mnangagwa does but I want to say it's foolish to think that Mugabe will come back to rule, that's just a show of desperation from comrades who don't have orientation," Matemadanda was quoted as saying.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Quinnington house

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Laptops

Sangita

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Smartphones


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

15 mins ago | 284 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

19 mins ago | 61 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

19 mins ago | 102 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

20 mins ago | 416 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

2 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

2 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

2 hrs ago | 3910 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

3 hrs ago | 2344 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

3 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Mugabe rebuked

3 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

3 hrs ago | 5098 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

3 hrs ago | 1003 Views

MRP reaffirms support, commitment to the coronation of Prince Bulelani

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Matabeleland South farmers replant as dry spell ends

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

AU Chair 'scornful' of Mugabe's complaints

4 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Biti savages Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Soldiers make up 15% of Zec staff

4 hrs ago | 586 Views

'Zimdollar is the solution to economic stabilisation'

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

Laughter as Obert Mpofu says govt won't tolerate graft

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

'Police arrests cover up to justify civilians killing'

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite EU for Zimbabwe poll

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Police shooting victims buried

4 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimsec exam leaks causing 'educational holocaust'

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mugabe must 'shut up'

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Man 'strikes' rival suitor to death with stone

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Money changer duped of $1,500 in fake deal

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Bulawayo kombis adopt swipe payment

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Victoria Falls plans to introduce special levy

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Warriors, Bafana Bafana clash in international friendly

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Taxi driver 'rapes, robs' woman

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

ZPC 'completes' Kariba extension

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

They lied - De Beers not investing in Zimbabwe anytime soon

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa off to DRC

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Exam 'cheats' sue Zimsec

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa time running out for looters

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

60 students arrested in Nust 'shutdown'

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Shona commissioners cause abortion of gukurahundi consultative meeting again

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tsvangirai nurse found dead

4 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Chiwenga steps down

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Prophet' in court for raping sisters

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mwonzora will not bow to Chamisa pressure

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Prophet Makandiwa wants $6,5m lawsuit dismisse

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

7 Colonels promoted to Brigadier-Generals

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

Voters roll out by April

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Great mistake and mischief in rush to implement new curriculum

13 hrs ago | 1897 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days