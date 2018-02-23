Latest News Editor's Choice


Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

Nearly a month after receiving a dossier on former Mines and Mining Development minister Obert Mpofu's purported corruption, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is ducking and driving on the issue, bringing into question its commitment in tackling bigwigs who are part of the governing administration.

Last month, Core Mining and Minerals (Private) Limited director Lovemore Kurotwi wrote a stinging letter to the anti-graft body, demanding prompt investigations into the Home Affairs minister's conduct when he was in charge of the Mines portfolio between 2009 and 2013.

Many claim that even though the Mnangagwa-led government is trying to fight corruption, its actions are insincere due to allegations of selectively applying the law and arresting only those that were linked to Zanu PF's G40 faction, while leaving some alleged criminals.

