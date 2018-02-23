Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not sincere in his call for a free, fair and credible election as the situation on the ground points to a different direction, MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube has said.The broader alliance of seven political parties dubbed MDC Alliance has endorsed Nelson Chamisa, 40as its presidential candidate.Ncube said Mnangagwa as the president had a duty to assure the nation that certainly the electoral play-field will be level.