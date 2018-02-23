Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Nelson Chamisa as he was elected the new opposition Movement for Democratic Change president, and said he hoped he would continue with the spirit of love, unity and democracy left behind by the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

Hichilema, made the comments in an official letter bearing a letterhead of his United Party for National Development (UPDN) President's Office congratulating Chamisa, 40, for emerging as the new leader of the MDC following Tsvangirai's death on February 14.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Laptops

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Quinnington house

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones

Breaking for spares altezza gita


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NUST students hurt in riot

6 mins ago | 13 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

9 mins ago | 79 Views

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

24 mins ago | 594 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

28 mins ago | 113 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

28 mins ago | 181 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

29 mins ago | 753 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

2 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

2 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

2 hrs ago | 4101 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

3 hrs ago | 2424 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

3 hrs ago | 2685 Views

Mugabe rebuked

3 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

4 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

4 hrs ago | 5277 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

4 hrs ago | 1042 Views

MRP reaffirms support, commitment to the coronation of Prince Bulelani

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mugabe can't divide Presidency: War Vets

4 hrs ago | 797 Views

Matabeleland South farmers replant as dry spell ends

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

AU Chair 'scornful' of Mugabe's complaints

4 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Biti savages Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Soldiers make up 15% of Zec staff

4 hrs ago | 601 Views

'Zimdollar is the solution to economic stabilisation'

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

Laughter as Obert Mpofu says govt won't tolerate graft

4 hrs ago | 845 Views

'Police arrests cover up to justify civilians killing'

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite EU for Zimbabwe poll

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Police shooting victims buried

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimsec exam leaks causing 'educational holocaust'

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mugabe must 'shut up'

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Man 'strikes' rival suitor to death with stone

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Money changer duped of $1,500 in fake deal

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Bulawayo kombis adopt swipe payment

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Victoria Falls plans to introduce special levy

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Warriors, Bafana Bafana clash in international friendly

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Taxi driver 'rapes, robs' woman

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

ZPC 'completes' Kariba extension

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

They lied - De Beers not investing in Zimbabwe anytime soon

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mnangagwa off to DRC

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Exam 'cheats' sue Zimsec

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa time running out for looters

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

60 students arrested in Nust 'shutdown'

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Shona commissioners cause abortion of gukurahundi consultative meeting again

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Tsvangirai nurse found dead

4 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Chiwenga steps down

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

'Prophet' in court for raping sisters

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mwonzora will not bow to Chamisa pressure

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

Prophet Makandiwa wants $6,5m lawsuit dismisse

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

7 Colonels promoted to Brigadier-Generals

4 hrs ago | 552 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days