Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

by Staff reporter

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Nelson Chamisa as he was elected the new opposition Movement for Democratic Change president, and said he hoped he would continue with the spirit of love, unity and democracy left behind by the late Morgan Tsvangirai.Hichilema, made the comments in an official letter bearing a letterhead of his United Party for National Development (UPDN) President's Office congratulating Chamisa, 40, for emerging as the new leader of the MDC following Tsvangirai's death on February 14.