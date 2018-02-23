Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has urged Robert Mugabe to shut up saying he has been illegal in position of leadership since 1975 when he came out of prison to take over Zanu from Ndabaningi Sithole.The remarks come in the wake of Mugabe having accused the Emmerson Mnangagwa led Zanu PF government of being illegitimate saying they took power from him through guns. Mugabe made the remarks during his birthday on February 21 at his Blue Roof home in Harare."Get away and shut Mr Mugabe; you were in power illegally since October 1975 till you were removed illegally as well. Get used to your lowly life for good. You will never return to power. Zimbabwe cannot be ruled by a political cadaver (94). Deluded old dictator!" Ruhanya said.Tanyanyiwa Mugwiji said they should have impeached him and not accept his letter of resignation."He is an old buffoon," he said.Robson Ruhanya said Mugabe was an "Old and clueless overpowered by an overambitious wayward wife who wanted to deputies her failed desperate husband."