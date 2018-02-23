Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe remains untouchable and will not be arrested upon entering South Africa because her diplomatic immunity status still holds, NewsDay reported.

Lawyers representing South African model Gabriella Engels, who was allegedly assaulted with an electric cable and left nursing a deep cut on the head by Grace late last year said they were facing legal bottlenecks in pursuing the criminal matter.

Engels' lawyer Willie Spies told NewsDay that the removal of President Robert Mugabe from office through a military intervention last November had not helped the situation as Grace still enjoyed diplomatic immunity across the Limpopo river
.

"The fact remains that the prosecuting authority in South Africa does noththg [in bringing Grace to justice] while the immunity granted to the former First Laady still stand.

Speaking in Davos recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Grace was not immune to prosecution.

Spies said the fight to get justice for the Engels was, however, not being slowed down with the South African courts seating next month to hear the application on lifting of the diplomatic immunity granted to Grace by the government of South Africa.

"There is movement in the case here as the application to formally set aside the granting of inummity is set down for hearing on 10 and 11 May," said.

Gabriella's mother Debbie said wanted Grace to answer the charges in South Africa.

"We are aware that she is no longer a person of power, that that her husband was ousted from office and that the government of Zimbabwe said she does enjoy any immunity anymore," Engels' mother said.

"In light of the latest developments, our lawyers are working on that me to secure justice for my child."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Laptops

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Smartphones

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Sangita


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

6 mins ago | 68 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

10 mins ago | 19 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

10 mins ago | 35 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

11 mins ago | 115 Views

Disruptive technology - the cycle of adopting new technology

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Rise of sustainable health insurance in Africa

28 mins ago | 43 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

2 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

2 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

2 hrs ago | 3695 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

3 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Mugabe rebuked

3 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

3 hrs ago | 710 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

3 hrs ago | 4910 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

3 hrs ago | 969 Views

MRP reaffirms support, commitment to the coronation of Prince Bulelani

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mugabe can't divide Presidency: War Vets

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

Matabeleland South farmers replant as dry spell ends

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

AU Chair 'scornful' of Mugabe's complaints

3 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Biti savages Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Soldiers make up 15% of Zec staff

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

'Zimdollar is the solution to economic stabilisation'

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Laughter as Obert Mpofu says govt won't tolerate graft

4 hrs ago | 802 Views

'Police arrests cover up to justify civilians killing'

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite EU for Zimbabwe poll

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Police shooting victims buried

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimsec exam leaks causing 'educational holocaust'

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mugabe must 'shut up'

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Man 'strikes' rival suitor to death with stone

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Money changer duped of $1,500 in fake deal

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bulawayo kombis adopt swipe payment

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Victoria Falls plans to introduce special levy

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Warriors, Bafana Bafana clash in international friendly

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Taxi driver 'rapes, robs' woman

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

ZPC 'completes' Kariba extension

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

They lied - De Beers not investing in Zimbabwe anytime soon

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa off to DRC

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Exam 'cheats' sue Zimsec

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa time running out for looters

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

60 students arrested in Nust 'shutdown'

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Shona commissioners cause abortion of gukurahundi consultative meeting again

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Tsvangirai nurse found dead

4 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Chiwenga steps down

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

'Prophet' in court for raping sisters

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mwonzora will not bow to Chamisa pressure

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Prophet Makandiwa wants $6,5m lawsuit dismisse

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

7 Colonels promoted to Brigadier-Generals

4 hrs ago | 523 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days