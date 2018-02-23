Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga, mother-in-law Helga Mubaiwa has declared interest to contest for the Seke parliamentary seat in the forthcoming elections.

In an interview on the sidelines of a Zanu-PF youth soccer tournament she sponsored at Dunoter Primary School, Ward 9, in Seke on Sunday, Mubaiwa said she was an aspiring candidate whose move was triggered by the underdevelopment in the constituency despite its proximity to the capital, Harare.

She said that it was high time the constituency embraced a female representative who was development-oriented.

"It is true, I am an aspiring candidate for the (Seke) constituency. For a long time, there has been no development in this area despite how close it is to the capital city, Harare. Seke is Harare, but as far as development is concerned it is like we are miles away from the capital. As a constituency, we are too backward and there is a need for a female representative full of love to represent the interests of all the people," she said.

The seat is currently under Phineas Chihota whose chance of contesting were slim given a number of accusations he was facing over factional politics.

Mubaiwa was likely to contest in the primary elections alongside youth league provincial executive member Munyaradzi Kashambe and Danai Chikanya. Chikanya lost to Chihota in the last election.

Asked whether her relationship with Chiwenga will not attract criticism as far as her political ambitions were concern. Mubaiwa said she had the right to contest and that she was a bonafide "daughter of the area."

"I am not doing this for myself, but for the sake of the people of Seke. This has nothing to do with my relationship with the VP. I was born in Seke and I was also married in the same area. I belong here and it is time that we bring development in the area. As a woman and a mother, I have unconditional love for these people hence my move to stand for the parliamentary contest," she said.

Mubaiwa, who runs businesses in Dema and Harare was the main sponsor of the soccer tournament that was also attended by top party officials from the province.

Notables who graced the event included provincial youth league chairman Kevin Mutsvairo, main wing, secretary for security Tendai Mangwiro and several war veterans from the district.

Addressing the gathering, Mubaiwa promised to empower the women through establishing self-sustaining projects. She also promised to finance the construction of a bridge across Nyatsime River that connects the rural area and Chitungwiza.

Speaker after speaker hailed Mubaiwa for financing a number of projects in the constituency.

"She (Mubaiwa) is not new in this area as far as development is concerned. She started charity work in the late 1990s, rehabilitating schools and assisting vulnerable children. Her history, therefore, shows that she is someone who can do much in developing this area," said youth league boss Mutsvairo.

Zanu-PF is expected to hold its primary elections next month.


Source - newsday
More on: #Chiwenga, #Mubaiwa, #Seat

