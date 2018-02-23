Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
PEOPLE'S Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidate and former Vice-President, Joice Mujuru, has dared President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to come clean on a number of electoral-related concerns, amid allegations that government has deployed over 3 000 soldiers in civilian clothes to campaign for the ruling Zanu-PF in rural and urban areas ahead of this year's general elections.

In a letter dated February 23 and addressed to Mnangagwa, Mujuru's lawyers, Hamunakwadi and Nyandoro, said her coalition partners feared that the deployment of soldiers by Zanu-PF compromised the integrity of the upcoming polls.

"Zanu-PF political commissariat and government have deployed an estimated 3 000 military officials in civilian clothes into both urban and rural communities to campaign for Zanu-PF ahead of the election," Mujuru said.

"These and other security personnel deployed in various institutions including the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) should be weeded out urgently."

The PRC, which comprises Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment (Dare), Mujuru's National People's Party (NPP), and Zimbabweans United for Democracy (Zunde), is one the three opposition alliances contesting this year's elections against Zanu-PF.

The other coalition - MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa - is made up of MDC-T, MDC, Multi-racial Christian Democrats, ZimPF, Zanu Ndonga, People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Transform Zimbabwe.

Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe leader Elton Mangoma also leads another opposition coalition, Code, but comprising fringe political parties.

In her correspondence, Mujuru also challenged Mnangagwa to stop paying lip service to electoral reforms.

She argued that despite making several public pronouncements to reform the electoral roadmap, Mnangagwa had done nothing tangible to level the political playing field with less than six months before the polls.

"Our client is worried that despite your office's pronouncements to that effect, there are no indications that since you assumed power, sufficient steps and programmes of engagement with all the necessary stakeholders has been done in order to ensure the promotion of a conducive environment for free, fair and credible elections," the lawyers wrote.

Mujuru claimed that the State media remained captured by the ruling party to the detriment of the opposition.

She warned that failure to free media space, confine soldiers to the barracks and reform legislation to ensure compliance with the Constitution would result in disputed election results.

"Without the necessary and much-needed electoral reforms by Zimbabweans, hope for a free, fair and credible election is diminished on a daily basis," she said.

"We call on the demilitarisation of the electoral process. All members of the security forces, in adherence to the Constitution, must first and foremost protect the Zimbabwean citizens despite their political affiliation."

Contacted for comment yesterday, government and Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo dismissed Mujuru's claims as "hogwash".

"That is nonsense, absolute hogwash. Why would we do that? We are the people's party, we have support and strong structures that can campaign for us. The army has no business in elections. If she has deployed her army, then she can talk about that army because we have no knowledge about what she is talking about," he said.

Moyo said the party's political commissar, Retired Major-General Engelbert Rugeje, had no powers to commandeer soldiers to campaign for Zanu-PF.

"Rugeje is not part of the army. He retired and is, therefore, no longer part of the command element. He has no powers to deploy or command any section of the army," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Soldier, #Mujuru, #NPP

Comments

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Concrete mixer

Quinnington house

Laptops

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Respect NPRC Meetings

1 min ago | 1 Views

Look after the aged

4 mins ago | 3 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa did not want the gukurahundi commission

3 hrs ago | 1070 Views

WATCH: MDC-T constitution was violated

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai had no confidence in MDC-T leadership

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

'We have $98m instead of $146m for elections,' complains ZEC - proof ZEC is compromised and useless

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Will MDC rule if they are voted in?

3 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Laurent Kabila

5 hrs ago | 1909 Views

The concept of an election

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

2018 election no easy walk to freedom

5 hrs ago | 731 Views

Tsvangirai had no confidence in Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3095 Views

The inside story on Britain's shifting attitude towards Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Wife cheats with 'uncle', hubby demands lobola refund

6 hrs ago | 2877 Views

Madinda has what looks like a real machine

6 hrs ago | 1280 Views

BREAKING: South Africa adopts motion on land expropriation without compensation

7 hrs ago | 1492 Views

WATCH: Zororo examines the state of MDC-T after Tsvangirai's funeral

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mugabe is right, Mnangagwa must go

7 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Tsvangirai's widow kicks out Tsvangirai's children from mansion

7 hrs ago | 4019 Views

Why I became a dissident

7 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Kinshasa

7 hrs ago | 686 Views

Police kill suspected turkey thief

7 hrs ago | 883 Views

Chamisa, Khupe Succession War: Chamisa bends the law for politics, a common ZANU PF trait

8 hrs ago | 2411 Views

PICTURE: Zanu-PF ready to roll

8 hrs ago | 2713 Views

The leaderless people of Matabeleland and part of the Midlands

8 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Mugabe has NO right to talk about being removed unconstitutionally

9 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa called the 'Esigodini butcher'

9 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Mnangagwa sends Chinamasa to London

9 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Politics - a career for the evil?

9 hrs ago | 553 Views

Please Robert Mugabe Stop it! Lest we forget

10 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Bulelani Khumalo installation as 'Ndebele king' face court challenge

11 hrs ago | 2677 Views

Generational shifts in African politics: Prospects for a New Africa

12 hrs ago | 1088 Views

WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'

12 hrs ago | 3611 Views

NUST students hurt in riot

12 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 4121 Views

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

13 hrs ago | 10575 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

13 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

13 hrs ago | 6611 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

14 hrs ago | 4097 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

15 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

15 hrs ago | 12024 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

15 hrs ago | 7593 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

15 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

16 hrs ago | 5172 Views

Mugabe rebuked

16 hrs ago | 4140 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 6180 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

16 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

16 hrs ago | 13159 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

16 hrs ago | 3974 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

16 hrs ago | 1821 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days