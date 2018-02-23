Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

by online
13 hrs ago | Views
Former Mines Minister and Zanu-PF MP for Guruve South, Edward Takaruza Chindori-Chininga who died in a fatal car accident in 2013's Diamond report is now available for download. 

Prior to his death, former Mines and Mining Development minister Edward Chindori-Chininga had been forewarned of his sad fate by the rapidly popular faceless Facebook character Baba Jukwa.

On his timeline on the social network service outfit, Baba Jukwa claims that he is a "Concerned father, fighting nepotism and directly linking the community with their leaders, government, Members of Parliament and ministers."

Since joining Facebook on March 22, 2013, the character, who claims to be a high-ranking Zanu PF functionary, has had an astronomical growth in the number of followers and as we went to Press yesterday they numbered 161 131 and many more are still liking "him".

Through Baba Jukwa, thousands, if not millions, of Zimbabweans have had the opportunity to glance at juicy and horrific incidents that might have happened in the country since Independence.

The page unravels alleged operations of the Central Intelligence Organisation, allegedly exposes the ongoings in Zanu PF and warns people who are on the "hit list".
 
Above all, Baba Jukwa urges Zimbabweans who are eligible to vote to go and register in the ongoing voter registration exercise so that they will be able to vote in the forthcoming elections. That has made Baba Jukwa popular.

In his words of warning to the late Chindori-Chininga, Baba Jukwa said: "The Mashonaland Central mafia is planning to sink Edward Chindori-Chininga and replace him with their puppet. They are accusing him of co-operating with Baba Jukwa to divulge information about some of the things that are taking place in the party and in the province."

That the former minister met his fate under unclear circumstances a few days after this "premonition" raises eyebrows. He was an active MP and recently commissioned a report as chair of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy on diamond mining operations in Marange.

He had launched an investigation into the sensitive diamond mining sector. This inquiry must have ruffled feathers. Although he was part of the Zanu PF system, Chindori-Chininga would even take his peers in the "revolutionary party" to task on issues of transparency and accountability. Mines minister Obert Mpofu and his Justice counterpart Patrick Chinamasa would testify to that.

The controversial circumstances of his death have uncanny similarities to what happened to the late Zanu PF cadres like Sydney Malunga and Zororo Duri who were also outspoken against fellow party members.

There is no evidence to suggest that Baba Jukwa was spot-on when he forewarned the Guruve MP, but it will be naive to ignore what this Facebook character says as we go towards watershed elections.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Chininga, #Zanu-PF

Comments

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Concrete mixer

Quinnington house

Laptops

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Respect NPRC Meetings

53 secs ago | 1 Views

Look after the aged

4 mins ago | 3 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa did not want the gukurahundi commission

3 hrs ago | 1070 Views

WATCH: MDC-T constitution was violated

3 hrs ago | 824 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai had no confidence in MDC-T leadership

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

'We have $98m instead of $146m for elections,' complains ZEC - proof ZEC is compromised and useless

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Will MDC rule if they are voted in?

3 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Laurent Kabila

5 hrs ago | 1909 Views

The concept of an election

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

2018 election no easy walk to freedom

5 hrs ago | 731 Views

Tsvangirai had no confidence in Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3095 Views

The inside story on Britain's shifting attitude towards Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 4251 Views

Wife cheats with 'uncle', hubby demands lobola refund

6 hrs ago | 2877 Views

Madinda has what looks like a real machine

6 hrs ago | 1280 Views

BREAKING: South Africa adopts motion on land expropriation without compensation

7 hrs ago | 1492 Views

WATCH: Zororo examines the state of MDC-T after Tsvangirai's funeral

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mugabe is right, Mnangagwa must go

7 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Tsvangirai's widow kicks out Tsvangirai's children from mansion

7 hrs ago | 4019 Views

Why I became a dissident

7 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Kinshasa

7 hrs ago | 686 Views

Police kill suspected turkey thief

7 hrs ago | 883 Views

Chamisa, Khupe Succession War: Chamisa bends the law for politics, a common ZANU PF trait

8 hrs ago | 2411 Views

PICTURE: Zanu-PF ready to roll

8 hrs ago | 2713 Views

The leaderless people of Matabeleland and part of the Midlands

8 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Mugabe has NO right to talk about being removed unconstitutionally

9 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa called the 'Esigodini butcher'

9 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Mnangagwa sends Chinamasa to London

9 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Politics - a career for the evil?

9 hrs ago | 553 Views

Please Robert Mugabe Stop it! Lest we forget

10 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Bulelani Khumalo installation as 'Ndebele king' face court challenge

11 hrs ago | 2677 Views

Generational shifts in African politics: Prospects for a New Africa

12 hrs ago | 1088 Views

WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'

12 hrs ago | 3611 Views

NUST students hurt in riot

12 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 4121 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

13 hrs ago | 1393 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

13 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

13 hrs ago | 6611 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

14 hrs ago | 4097 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

15 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

15 hrs ago | 12023 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

15 hrs ago | 7593 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

15 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

16 hrs ago | 5172 Views

Mugabe rebuked

16 hrs ago | 4140 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 6180 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

16 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

16 hrs ago | 13158 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

16 hrs ago | 3974 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

16 hrs ago | 1821 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days