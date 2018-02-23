Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Norton house of Assembly member Temba Mliswa has said former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) was removed from power for failure to take advice on his corrupt Ministers.Mliswa said Mugabe was the last person to give Zimbabweans advice when he could not listen to advice."RGM's the last person to give Zimbabweans advice when he himself couldn't listen to advice he was given.He was told Chombo was corrupt, he did nothing, he was told Mpofu & many others were corrupt, he did nothing until he was finally shown the exit door as a result of not acting," said Mliswa via micro blogging Twitter.According to Mliswa, the nonagenarian President should allow the law to prevail after he failed to listen to advice on his wife who grabbed many farms, which she should surrender and apologise for her many wrongdoings."RGM did not listen when people advised him against what his wife was doing and he should now just allow the laws of the land dictate goings on."If anything he should be surrendering the many farms she took and ask her to apologise for her many misdemeanours," tweeted Mliswa.