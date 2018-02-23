NUST students hurt in riot

News / National

by Staff reporter

More than five National University of Science and Technology (NUST) students were on Monday injured after clashing with anti-riot police during a demo.The demonstration, which started in the morning, was targeting the university's administration that is being accused of failing to pay its lectures who have been on strike for close to four weeks.In a statement, Students Representative Council (SRC) Minister of Student Affairs Lesley Maniwa said they had no other option but to engage in mass demonstration."Dialogue between the SRC, administration and NUSTEDA has failed to bring back normalcy to our institution and it's now almost four weeks without lectures."To that end the only apt solution at our disposal is to confront the administration."Allow me to state with precision, certainty and without any intention of throwing you into jeopardy that the only medicine to cure this perennial administration neurosis is unity of purpose and direction amongst the NUST students," he said.All NUST gates were closed by 4am on Monday and no one was allowed to get into the campus. The Gwanda road was also closed.However, the demonstration took a twist when riot police came leading to more than five students getting injured.An anonymous student said they had to hide when police entered their premises."We had to hide in the shower undressed when we heard the police coming."They destroyed most of our things including our kitchen cardboards."This should stop; I think it's high time for the administration to take action. We are tired of mismanagement," she said.