WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'
12 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has released a video showing that elderly people in Zimbabwe cannot pronounce President Emmerson Mnangagwa's surname.
Moyo said, "So with elections beckoning, who knows him out there; away from the #MechanisedBrigade & away from #KGVI?"
Mujuru at some point said Mnangagwa is unelectable simply because during Gukurahundi [mass killings in Matabeleland] he was the right-hand man of Mugabe in this Fifth Brigade, which was not part of the army.
So with elections beckoning, who knows him out there; away from the #MechanisedBrigade & away from #KGVI? pic.twitter.com/zlLyJ3HiyK— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 26, 2018
