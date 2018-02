WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'

News / National

by Staff reporter

EXILED former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has released a video showing that elderly people in Zimbabwe cannot pronounce President Emmerson Mnangagwa's surname.Moyo said, "So with elections beckoning, who knows him out there; away from the #MechanisedBrigade & away from #KGVI ?"Mujuru at some point said Mnangagwa is unelectable simply because during Gukurahundi [mass killings in Matabeleland] he was the right-hand man of Mugabe in this Fifth Brigade, which was not part of the army.