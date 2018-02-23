Mnangagwa sends Chinamasa to London

News / National

by Staff reporter

Good to welcome Patrick Chinamasa, Zimbabwe's Special Envoy to the UK, to @ForeignOffice today. Great hope and optimism for Zimbabwe's future, we discussed need for free & fair elections this year & opportunities ahead of us pic.twitter.com/0i7HzbnifU — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 26, 2018

President @edmnangagwa sent Cde Chinamasa to Britain as a Special Envoy. This is part of ED's efforts to normalise relations with the UK & take Zim back into the Commonwealth. Don't worry folks, Zim is in good hands. Forget the 40 yr old unstable Dictator Wamba dia Wamba. pic.twitter.com/kMM8pMv1cP — Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi) February 26, 2018

Presenting at the Business Council for Africa yesterday. Really good discussion on prospects for Zimbabwe under the "new dispensation" pic.twitter.com/AB1TlBEKtS — Catriona Laing (@CatrionaLaing1) February 27, 2018

Good to welcome Patrick Chinamasa, Zimbabwe's Special Envoy to the UK, to @ForeignOffice today. Great hope and optimism for Zimbabwe's future, we discussed need for free & fair elections this year & opportunities ahead of usPresident @edmnangagwa sent Cde Chinamasa to Britain as a Special Envoy. This is part of ED's efforts to normalise relations with the UK & take Zim back into the Commonwealth.