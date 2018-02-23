Mnangagwa arrives in Kinshasa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has landed at NDjili International Airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo this Tuesday afternoon.The President, accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo, Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo, Energy and Power Development and Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo and Permanent Secretaries George Charamba and Martin Rushwaya, touched down to a warm welcome by the President of the National Assembly of the DRC Obey Minaku, Advisor to the President Mr Kikaya Bin Karubi, Zimbabwe's ambassador to the DRC Mr Raphael Faranisi and embassy staff as well as diplomats accredited to the vast central African country.Mnangagwa was also given a taste of pure Congolese African welcome by a group of traditional dancers at the airport as part of the welcoming ceremony.From there he was whisked away to his hotel in central Kinshasa.Congolese nationals holding flags lined up the road leading to the hotel.