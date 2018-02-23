Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Why I became a dissident

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Independence in Zimbabwe was not a time for jubilation for most ex-combatants as some found homes they had left intact destroyed and families killed, leaving them with nowhere to go.

For the majority of Zipra cadrés, independence in 1980 was not good news as their political wing Zapu had lost the first elections to Zanu-PF.

Scores of Zipra combatants were butchered or incarcerated for no apparent reason between 1981 to 1984 and some disappeared never to be seen again.

One former notorious dissident Tennyson Ndlovu, who was widely known as Thambolenyoka, told Southern Eye from his base in Fiabusi, Insiza district, that 1980 evokes pain and misery Zipra combatants suffered for liberating this country.

Ndlovu, whose guerrilla name was Hezel Magendlela, said when he returned to Zimbabwe after independence, he found nobody at his former home, but only the smell of gun powder as his family had been killed during the war.

"I had to start afresh begging from here and there. Those that were alive expected something from me, but life was just difficult for me and everybody at that time," Ndlovu said.

He said becoming a bandit or an insurgent was not by choice, but was caused by the prevailing political situation at that time as Zanu and Zapu were at each other's throats.

Ndlovu said after independence in 1980, he entered the country through Livingstone, Zambia, and became commander of a battalion after their leader was killed by the Rhodesia Special Branch at the border town.

He assumed command and led his men and women to the Gwayi River Mine in Matabeleland North.

While in Gwayi, the battalion was put on identification parade where some combatants were picked up by the special branch and were never seen again.

He said the remaining members of his battalion were sent to Llewellyn Barracks (present day Imbizo) in Bulawayo where others were integrated and some were sent to a camp called Juliet in Gwanda.

Some were absorbed into the Zimbabwe National Army and the rest were sent back to Gwayi.

"I got to Zimbabwe via Livingstone and my battalion commander was killed along the way and l took over the command. We proceeded to Gwayi River Mine where some of my members disappeared after an identification parade by the special branch," Ndlovu said.

"I left for Bulawayo where l thought we were going to be integrated, but was later sent to Gwanda and back to Gwayi. I was demobilised in 1982."

Ndlovu said he found a job at National Foods where he worked until 1985 at the height of the Gukurahundi genocide.

One day going home after work, Ndlovu said he saw a long queue of people forced to line up by soldiers who were identifying Zipra and Zapu cadrés.

Sensing danger, Ndlovu said he and a colleague he only identified as Sibindi went to the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's Pelandaba house to enquire about what was going on.

"The queues stretched from Lobengula West to the city centre and soldiers were trying to identify former Zipra and Zapu cadrés. I and a colleague went to Nkomo's house in Pelandaba to ask the way forward after realising the harassment and we were advised that if we had ulomklampunzi, usebenzise (a knobkerrie, use it).

"l went to Thenjiwe Lesabe in Gumtree where l was directed to go and join some revolutionaries at Silobini in Esigodini," Ndlovu said.

He operated with 30 other ex-combatants in Matabeleland South.

"This time l was not reporting to anyone anymore, but to my conscience as l did not want to tarnish the name of Zapu and in the group l was the commissar where information was always at my fingertips," he said.

"We fought to bring the two parties to talk and we achieved that. The type of operation was different because Zapu was responsible for organising civilians for us to get what we needed as guerrillas, but as revolutionaries we had to use money and calves stolen from the whites to get what we wanted.

"I remember one day I got to tall grass and when I was clearing the way using my hands in the Halisupi area of Gwanda, l touched an elephant which trumpeted, but it did not attack me.

"During that time, we were everywhere; you could hear of my presence in Plumtree and in Filabusi within a day.

During the operations we had to apply commando tactics whereby we operated in threes or at times individually depending on the situation on the ground. We constantly monitored the goings-on through newspapers, radio and through people.

"We also monitored parliamentary sessions up to the time of the signing of Unity Accord and the declaration of our amnesty," Ndlovu said.

He said a total of 116 dissidents laid down their weapons in 1988 after the announcement of an amnesty and of the 30 that operated in Matabeleland South, 24 returned while the others died in action.

After the amnesty, Ndlovu integrated well into the society and held several posts in the war veterans' association and in Zanu-PF.

Presently, Ndlovu is a farmer and a Zanu-PF councillor for Ward 14 in Insiza serving a second term.

Ward 14 covers Fort Rixon and Makhandeni.

He is married with 12 children and 20 grandchildren.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Southern Eye

Comments

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Concrete mixer

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Laptops

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Breaking for spares altezza gita


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Respect NPRC Meetings

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Look after the aged

15 mins ago | 6 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa did not want the gukurahundi commission

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

WATCH: MDC-T constitution was violated

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai had no confidence in MDC-T leadership

3 hrs ago | 568 Views

'We have $98m instead of $146m for elections,' complains ZEC - proof ZEC is compromised and useless

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Will MDC rule if they are voted in?

3 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Laurent Kabila

5 hrs ago | 1924 Views

The concept of an election

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

2018 election no easy walk to freedom

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Tsvangirai had no confidence in Khupe

6 hrs ago | 3129 Views

The inside story on Britain's shifting attitude towards Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 4310 Views

Wife cheats with 'uncle', hubby demands lobola refund

6 hrs ago | 2892 Views

Madinda has what looks like a real machine

6 hrs ago | 1289 Views

BREAKING: South Africa adopts motion on land expropriation without compensation

7 hrs ago | 1500 Views

WATCH: Zororo examines the state of MDC-T after Tsvangirai's funeral

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mugabe is right, Mnangagwa must go

7 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Tsvangirai's widow kicks out Tsvangirai's children from mansion

7 hrs ago | 4055 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Kinshasa

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Police kill suspected turkey thief

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chamisa, Khupe Succession War: Chamisa bends the law for politics, a common ZANU PF trait

8 hrs ago | 2427 Views

PICTURE: Zanu-PF ready to roll

8 hrs ago | 2731 Views

The leaderless people of Matabeleland and part of the Midlands

9 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mugabe has NO right to talk about being removed unconstitutionally

9 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mnangagwa called the 'Esigodini butcher'

9 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Mnangagwa sends Chinamasa to London

9 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Politics - a career for the evil?

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Please Robert Mugabe Stop it! Lest we forget

10 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Bulelani Khumalo installation as 'Ndebele king' face court challenge

11 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Generational shifts in African politics: Prospects for a New Africa

12 hrs ago | 1089 Views

WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'

12 hrs ago | 3614 Views

NUST students hurt in riot

12 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 4129 Views

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

13 hrs ago | 10600 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

13 hrs ago | 1398 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

13 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

13 hrs ago | 6620 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

15 hrs ago | 4101 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

15 hrs ago | 3552 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

15 hrs ago | 12044 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

15 hrs ago | 7618 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

16 hrs ago | 5184 Views

Mugabe rebuked

16 hrs ago | 4143 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 6194 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

16 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

16 hrs ago | 13187 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

16 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

16 hrs ago | 1825 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days