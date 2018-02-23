Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai's widow kicks out Tsvangirai's children from mansion

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai's widow, Elizabeth Macheka Tsvangirai, has kicked out the late Movement for Democratic Change leader's children from his Highlands mansion amid reports that she has "grabbed" all of the deceased's properties.

She has allegedly blocked Tsvangirai's relatives and close associates from visiting the mansion following her public humiliation by her mother-in-law, Lydia Tsvangirai, who appeared on state television threatening to commit suicide if she attended her husband's funeral.

Mrs. Tsvangirai told VOA Studio 7 that she had barred some of the children from visiting the mansion, noting that there is bad blood between her and several family members.

However, the widow of the former trade unionist and maverick MDC founding president, noted that some of Tsvangirai's children were treating her in a responsible manner.

Family spokesperson, Manase Tsvangirai, said he is surprised that Mrs. Tsvangirai has kicked out some of her late husband's children from the Highlands mansion.

Mrs. Tsvangirai's attorney, Harrison Nkomo, stressed that the late MDC-T president's wife has rights that need to be respected by the Tsvangirai family as she was still married to Tsvangirai before he died.

There are indications that Mrs. Tsvangirai has been living at a Borrowdale house bought by the late former prime minister, who was staying alone at the Highlands mansion, at the time he left for South Africa to seek treatment for cancer of the colon.

Manase Tsvangirai said they are expected to discuss the matter as a family in order to resolve it amicably.

Mrs. Tsvangirai was allegedly left out of the burial proceedings and then told to leave her late husband's homestead in Buhera soon after he was laid to rest. She did not participate in conducting important rituals for cleansing the bereaved, an indication that all was not well between her and the late former prime minister's relatives.

It's not yet clear why the family has tormented her though some close family associates claim that the Tsvangirai family wanted to allegedly grab all properties belonging to the widow before and after Morgan Tsvangirai's death.

Manase Tsvangirai could not be drawn to comment on this issue.

Tsvangirai was laid to rest a couple of days ago.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - VOA

Comments

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Concrete mixer

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Smartphones

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Quinnington house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Respect NPRC Meetings

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Look after the aged

15 mins ago | 6 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa did not want the gukurahundi commission

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

WATCH: MDC-T constitution was violated

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai had no confidence in MDC-T leadership

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

'We have $98m instead of $146m for elections,' complains ZEC - proof ZEC is compromised and useless

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Will MDC rule if they are voted in?

3 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Laurent Kabila

5 hrs ago | 1924 Views

The concept of an election

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

2018 election no easy walk to freedom

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Tsvangirai had no confidence in Khupe

6 hrs ago | 3128 Views

The inside story on Britain's shifting attitude towards Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 4308 Views

Wife cheats with 'uncle', hubby demands lobola refund

6 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Madinda has what looks like a real machine

6 hrs ago | 1289 Views

BREAKING: South Africa adopts motion on land expropriation without compensation

7 hrs ago | 1499 Views

WATCH: Zororo examines the state of MDC-T after Tsvangirai's funeral

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mugabe is right, Mnangagwa must go

7 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Why I became a dissident

7 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Kinshasa

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Police kill suspected turkey thief

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chamisa, Khupe Succession War: Chamisa bends the law for politics, a common ZANU PF trait

8 hrs ago | 2427 Views

PICTURE: Zanu-PF ready to roll

8 hrs ago | 2731 Views

The leaderless people of Matabeleland and part of the Midlands

9 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mugabe has NO right to talk about being removed unconstitutionally

9 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mnangagwa called the 'Esigodini butcher'

9 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Mnangagwa sends Chinamasa to London

9 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Politics - a career for the evil?

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Please Robert Mugabe Stop it! Lest we forget

10 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Bulelani Khumalo installation as 'Ndebele king' face court challenge

11 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Generational shifts in African politics: Prospects for a New Africa

12 hrs ago | 1089 Views

WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'

12 hrs ago | 3614 Views

NUST students hurt in riot

12 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 4129 Views

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

13 hrs ago | 10600 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

13 hrs ago | 1398 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

13 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

13 hrs ago | 6620 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

15 hrs ago | 4101 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

15 hrs ago | 3552 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

15 hrs ago | 12044 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

15 hrs ago | 7616 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

16 hrs ago | 5184 Views

Mugabe rebuked

16 hrs ago | 4143 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 6193 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

16 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

16 hrs ago | 13187 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

16 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

16 hrs ago | 1825 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days