Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madinda has what looks like a real machine

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu has what looks like a real machine, but he insists that his eyes are still wide open to add any good striker in the market.

Madinda's charges were unlucky in the ZNA Charity Shield final as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Dynamos, a match that could have easily gone for penalties.

It is expected that Bosso will bank more on former Hwange star Newman Sianchali for goals in the coming season.

The Highlanders coach however said apart from depending on the tried and tested player, he will not hesitate to add to his depth.

"When you are football team, you will always look for better players. But for now we have Sianchali. We will try and work with him and see what he has got to balance our striker-force," he said.

"And as we go into the new season, we will see how we will carry on looking for better players."

Bosso were a marvel to watch on Sunday and Madinda declared they had matched their opponents despite failing to get a result.

Peter Muduhwa remains a pillar of strength in defence while the young blood getting first team places could be a menace in the upcoming season.

After they dramatically came back from a goal down against Chicken Inn – in a semi-final match that had to be resumed the following day after bad – Bosso showed they have the ability to fight from behind on Sunday again.

But they found DeMbare solid in most cases.

"I would not have asked for nothing more than this. It is just that luck was not on our side. We are going to build from what we saw," Madinda said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Madinda, #Bosso, #Machine

Comments

Sangita

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Smart phones, best deals

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Quinnington house

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Laptops


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Respect NPRC Meetings

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Look after the aged

14 mins ago | 6 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa did not want the gukurahundi commission

3 hrs ago | 1101 Views

WATCH: MDC-T constitution was violated

3 hrs ago | 841 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai had no confidence in MDC-T leadership

3 hrs ago | 562 Views

'We have $98m instead of $146m for elections,' complains ZEC - proof ZEC is compromised and useless

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Will MDC rule if they are voted in?

3 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Laurent Kabila

5 hrs ago | 1923 Views

The concept of an election

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

2018 election no easy walk to freedom

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Tsvangirai had no confidence in Khupe

6 hrs ago | 3128 Views

The inside story on Britain's shifting attitude towards Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Wife cheats with 'uncle', hubby demands lobola refund

6 hrs ago | 2888 Views

BREAKING: South Africa adopts motion on land expropriation without compensation

7 hrs ago | 1499 Views

WATCH: Zororo examines the state of MDC-T after Tsvangirai's funeral

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mugabe is right, Mnangagwa must go

7 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Tsvangirai's widow kicks out Tsvangirai's children from mansion

7 hrs ago | 4049 Views

Why I became a dissident

7 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Kinshasa

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Police kill suspected turkey thief

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chamisa, Khupe Succession War: Chamisa bends the law for politics, a common ZANU PF trait

8 hrs ago | 2425 Views

PICTURE: Zanu-PF ready to roll

8 hrs ago | 2730 Views

The leaderless people of Matabeleland and part of the Midlands

9 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mugabe has NO right to talk about being removed unconstitutionally

9 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa called the 'Esigodini butcher'

9 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Mnangagwa sends Chinamasa to London

9 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Politics - a career for the evil?

9 hrs ago | 553 Views

Please Robert Mugabe Stop it! Lest we forget

10 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Bulelani Khumalo installation as 'Ndebele king' face court challenge

11 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Generational shifts in African politics: Prospects for a New Africa

12 hrs ago | 1089 Views

WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'

12 hrs ago | 3613 Views

NUST students hurt in riot

12 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 4129 Views

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

13 hrs ago | 10595 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

13 hrs ago | 1396 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

13 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

13 hrs ago | 6618 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

15 hrs ago | 4101 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

15 hrs ago | 3552 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

15 hrs ago | 12043 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

15 hrs ago | 7614 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

16 hrs ago | 5184 Views

Mugabe rebuked

16 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 6190 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

16 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

16 hrs ago | 13182 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

16 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

16 hrs ago | 1824 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days