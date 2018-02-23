Madinda has what looks like a real machine

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu has what looks like a real machine, but he insists that his eyes are still wide open to add any good striker in the market.Madinda's charges were unlucky in the ZNA Charity Shield final as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Dynamos, a match that could have easily gone for penalties.It is expected that Bosso will bank more on former Hwange star Newman Sianchali for goals in the coming season.The Highlanders coach however said apart from depending on the tried and tested player, he will not hesitate to add to his depth."When you are football team, you will always look for better players. But for now we have Sianchali. We will try and work with him and see what he has got to balance our striker-force," he said."And as we go into the new season, we will see how we will carry on looking for better players."Bosso were a marvel to watch on Sunday and Madinda declared they had matched their opponents despite failing to get a result.Peter Muduhwa remains a pillar of strength in defence while the young blood getting first team places could be a menace in the upcoming season.After they dramatically came back from a goal down against Chicken Inn – in a semi-final match that had to be resumed the following day after bad – Bosso showed they have the ability to fight from behind on Sunday again.But they found DeMbare solid in most cases."I would not have asked for nothing more than this. It is just that luck was not on our side. We are going to build from what we saw," Madinda said.