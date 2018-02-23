Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wife cheats with 'uncle', hubby demands lobola refund

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE couple's marriage has collapsed after a woman introduced her boyfriend to her husband as an uncle.

Clayton Nyakuwanana, 28, of House No. 5831 in Waterfalls is counting his losses after his wife, Mavis Kandemiri, 21, cheated with Devon Shava a few months after he paid lobola.

Nyakuwanana said he paid lobola for Mavis last year in May but could not get the chance to live under the same roof with his wife since Mavis' parents advised him to finish paying lobola.

"I paid lobola last year in Murewa but my wife's parents said it was not advisable for me to stay with Mavis because my finances could not finish up the procedures. I did not have enough money, only $500.

"But after that, Mavis started pushing for us to stay together against her father's advice. She started telling me that I was not man enough because I was taking time to finish paying lobola," said Clayton.

Clayton further highlighted that he got another $100 which he wanted to use to finish off his lobola payment but was shocked to hear Mavis tell him not to bother clearing lobola arrears because she no longer loved him.

"I was hurt! I did not understand why someone I had loved so much for three years was doing that. Ndiri munhu akabvisa mari ini asi zvakandirwadza kuti ndozvandakuitwa kudai. Inogona kunge ichinzi imari shoma asi ndakakoshesa culture yedu," added Clayton.

Clayton said he became suspicious of Mavis' moves when he visited her in Mabvuku to try and iron out their differences and found her in Shava's car whom she introduced as her uncle.

"I then took her phone and found pictures of Mavis and Shava in a compromising position. I was shocked what kind of uncle would do such instead of giving advice to his niece if he was a genuine one.

"Each time I talked to her about Shava, she said ndisiyane nenyaya iyoyi because haadi kunetswa. Now I think I need to be refunded my money and all my groceries because this is not the way things are done," explained Clayton.

Clayton said he is no longer interested in having Mavis back in his life.

When H-Metro contacted Shava for confirmation, he demanded that the matter be discussed at his place so that he "gives a true explanation of what happened".

"Hazviite ka kuti nyaya ingotaurwa kuma paper ikoko. Huyai kumba ndikuudzei zvakaitika. I am telling you the truth. I am an uncle to Mavis. This guy is just bitter because he did not stay with his wife. Akaroora akabva angorambwa," said Shava.

Asked about pictures that were taken of him and Mavis in a compromising position, Shava said they are just coming from a person who was divorced.

"About pictures, Mavis ndiye aiwatora achiti anoda kusvotesa Clayton. If you want you can publish them but I tell you that I have nothing to hide because even my wife knows we are related to Mavis," he added.

Pressed further, Shava however confessed that he was in love with Mavis.

"I am in love with Mavis," he confessed.

Mavis could not be drawn to comment.

"It's ok. Ingoitai zvamafunga ikoko," she said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Cheat, #Wife, #Uncle

Comments

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Smart phones, best deals

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Laptops

Sangita

Concrete mixer

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Respect NPRC Meetings

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Look after the aged

13 mins ago | 6 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa did not want the gukurahundi commission

3 hrs ago | 1099 Views

WATCH: MDC-T constitution was violated

3 hrs ago | 840 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai had no confidence in MDC-T leadership

3 hrs ago | 562 Views

'We have $98m instead of $146m for elections,' complains ZEC - proof ZEC is compromised and useless

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Will MDC rule if they are voted in?

3 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Laurent Kabila

5 hrs ago | 1920 Views

The concept of an election

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

2018 election no easy walk to freedom

5 hrs ago | 737 Views

Tsvangirai had no confidence in Khupe

6 hrs ago | 3125 Views

The inside story on Britain's shifting attitude towards Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 4294 Views

Madinda has what looks like a real machine

6 hrs ago | 1287 Views

BREAKING: South Africa adopts motion on land expropriation without compensation

7 hrs ago | 1499 Views

WATCH: Zororo examines the state of MDC-T after Tsvangirai's funeral

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mugabe is right, Mnangagwa must go

7 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Tsvangirai's widow kicks out Tsvangirai's children from mansion

7 hrs ago | 4045 Views

Why I became a dissident

7 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Kinshasa

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Police kill suspected turkey thief

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chamisa, Khupe Succession War: Chamisa bends the law for politics, a common ZANU PF trait

8 hrs ago | 2424 Views

PICTURE: Zanu-PF ready to roll

8 hrs ago | 2728 Views

The leaderless people of Matabeleland and part of the Midlands

9 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mugabe has NO right to talk about being removed unconstitutionally

9 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa called the 'Esigodini butcher'

9 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Mnangagwa sends Chinamasa to London

9 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Politics - a career for the evil?

9 hrs ago | 553 Views

Please Robert Mugabe Stop it! Lest we forget

10 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Bulelani Khumalo installation as 'Ndebele king' face court challenge

11 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Generational shifts in African politics: Prospects for a New Africa

12 hrs ago | 1089 Views

WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'

12 hrs ago | 3613 Views

NUST students hurt in riot

12 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 4129 Views

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

13 hrs ago | 10594 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

13 hrs ago | 1396 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

13 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

13 hrs ago | 6616 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

15 hrs ago | 4100 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

15 hrs ago | 3552 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

15 hrs ago | 12042 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

15 hrs ago | 7614 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

16 hrs ago | 5184 Views

Mugabe rebuked

16 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 6189 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

16 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

16 hrs ago | 13181 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

16 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

16 hrs ago | 1823 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days