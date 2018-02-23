Tsvangirai had no confidence in Khupe

News / National

by Staff reporter

OUTSPOKEN MDC-T top politician Job Sikhala has claimed that Morgan Tsvangirai told him he lacked confidence in the leadership qualities of his deputy Thokozani Khuphe and other top leaders within the popular opposition.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Sikhala, who is MDC-T national secretary for mobilisation, was speaking in an interview with a private radio station on Monday evening."The President (Tsvangirai) said, 'Job, I have looked among all my top leadership in the party, in the standing committee."Job, I have failed to have confidence that none (sic) of them would be able to continue with my legacy if anything happens to me'. I think by that time, the doctor had told him about the cancer," Sikhala said."So, he (Tsvangirai) said I have done this (appointing two VPs) as an alternative measure so that I open the race to everyone…"However, I specifically did the appointment of the two Vice Presidents because I have got no confidence in all the current top leadership of the party. That is what he told me."Sikhala, who is in MDC-T co-VP Nelson Chamisa's camp, did not mention the names of party leaders Tsvangirai could have been referring to.