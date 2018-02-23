Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai had no confidence in Khupe

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
OUTSPOKEN MDC-T top politician Job Sikhala has claimed that Morgan Tsvangirai told him he lacked confidence in the leadership qualities of his deputy Thokozani Khuphe and other top leaders within the popular opposition.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Sikhala, who is MDC-T national secretary for mobilisation, was speaking in an interview with a private radio station on Monday evening.



"The President (Tsvangirai) said, 'Job, I have looked among all my top leadership in the party, in the standing committee.

"Job, I have failed to have confidence that none (sic) of them would be able to continue with my legacy if anything happens to me'. I think by that time, the doctor had told him about the cancer," Sikhala said.

"So, he (Tsvangirai) said I have done this (appointing two VPs) as an alternative measure so that I open the race to everyone…

"However, I specifically did the appointment of the two Vice Presidents because I have got no confidence in all the current top leadership of the party. That is what he told me."

Sikhala, who is in MDC-T co-VP Nelson Chamisa's camp, did not mention the names of party leaders Tsvangirai could have been referring to.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Concrete mixer

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Smartphones

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Quinnington house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Respect NPRC Meetings

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Look after the aged

14 mins ago | 6 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa did not want the gukurahundi commission

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

WATCH: MDC-T constitution was violated

3 hrs ago | 845 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai had no confidence in MDC-T leadership

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

'We have $98m instead of $146m for elections,' complains ZEC - proof ZEC is compromised and useless

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Will MDC rule if they are voted in?

3 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Laurent Kabila

5 hrs ago | 1923 Views

The concept of an election

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

2018 election no easy walk to freedom

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

The inside story on Britain's shifting attitude towards Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 4304 Views

Wife cheats with 'uncle', hubby demands lobola refund

6 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Madinda has what looks like a real machine

6 hrs ago | 1288 Views

BREAKING: South Africa adopts motion on land expropriation without compensation

7 hrs ago | 1499 Views

WATCH: Zororo examines the state of MDC-T after Tsvangirai's funeral

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mugabe is right, Mnangagwa must go

7 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Tsvangirai's widow kicks out Tsvangirai's children from mansion

7 hrs ago | 4052 Views

Why I became a dissident

7 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Kinshasa

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Police kill suspected turkey thief

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chamisa, Khupe Succession War: Chamisa bends the law for politics, a common ZANU PF trait

8 hrs ago | 2427 Views

PICTURE: Zanu-PF ready to roll

8 hrs ago | 2731 Views

The leaderless people of Matabeleland and part of the Midlands

9 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mugabe has NO right to talk about being removed unconstitutionally

9 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa called the 'Esigodini butcher'

9 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Mnangagwa sends Chinamasa to London

9 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Politics - a career for the evil?

9 hrs ago | 553 Views

Please Robert Mugabe Stop it! Lest we forget

10 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Bulelani Khumalo installation as 'Ndebele king' face court challenge

11 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Generational shifts in African politics: Prospects for a New Africa

12 hrs ago | 1089 Views

WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'

12 hrs ago | 3614 Views

NUST students hurt in riot

12 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 4129 Views

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

13 hrs ago | 10597 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

13 hrs ago | 1397 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

13 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

13 hrs ago | 6619 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

15 hrs ago | 4101 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

15 hrs ago | 3552 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

15 hrs ago | 12044 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

15 hrs ago | 7615 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

16 hrs ago | 5184 Views

Mugabe rebuked

16 hrs ago | 4143 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 6193 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

16 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

16 hrs ago | 13184 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

16 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

16 hrs ago | 1824 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days