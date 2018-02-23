Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: MDC-T constitution was violated

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WATCH: MDC-T constitution was violated


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - youtube

Comments

Laptops

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Quinnington house

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Concrete mixer

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa did not want the gukurahundi commission

3 hrs ago | 1047 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai had no confidence in MDC-T leadership

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

'We have $98m instead of $146m for elections,' complains ZEC - proof ZEC is compromised and useless

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Will MDC rule if they are voted in?

3 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Laurent Kabila

5 hrs ago | 1894 Views

The concept of an election

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

2018 election no easy walk to freedom

5 hrs ago | 727 Views

Tsvangirai had no confidence in Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3065 Views

The inside story on Britain's shifting attitude towards Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 4208 Views

Wife cheats with 'uncle', hubby demands lobola refund

6 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Madinda has what looks like a real machine

6 hrs ago | 1276 Views

BREAKING: South Africa adopts motion on land expropriation without compensation

6 hrs ago | 1486 Views

WATCH: Zororo examines the state of MDC-T after Tsvangirai's funeral

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mugabe is right, Mnangagwa must go

7 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Tsvangirai's widow kicks out Tsvangirai's children from mansion

7 hrs ago | 3996 Views

Why I became a dissident

7 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Kinshasa

7 hrs ago | 686 Views

Police kill suspected turkey thief

7 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa, Khupe Succession War: Chamisa bends the law for politics, a common ZANU PF trait

7 hrs ago | 2400 Views

PICTURE: Zanu-PF ready to roll

8 hrs ago | 2690 Views

The leaderless people of Matabeleland and part of the Midlands

8 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Mugabe has NO right to talk about being removed unconstitutionally

9 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Mnangagwa called the 'Esigodini butcher'

9 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Mnangagwa sends Chinamasa to London

9 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Politics - a career for the evil?

9 hrs ago | 550 Views

Please Robert Mugabe Stop it! Lest we forget

10 hrs ago | 3037 Views

Bulelani Khumalo installation as 'Ndebele king' face court challenge

11 hrs ago | 2669 Views

Generational shifts in African politics: Prospects for a New Africa

11 hrs ago | 1086 Views

WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'

12 hrs ago | 3609 Views

NUST students hurt in riot

12 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 4114 Views

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

12 hrs ago | 10554 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

13 hrs ago | 1389 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

13 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

13 hrs ago | 6599 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

14 hrs ago | 4095 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

14 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

15 hrs ago | 11995 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

15 hrs ago | 7581 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

15 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

15 hrs ago | 5165 Views

Mugabe rebuked

16 hrs ago | 4138 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 6170 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

16 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

16 hrs ago | 13146 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

16 hrs ago | 3970 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

16 hrs ago | 1819 Views

MRP reaffirms support, commitment to the coronation of Prince Bulelani

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mugabe can't divide Presidency: War Vets

16 hrs ago | 1283 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days