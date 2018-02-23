Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Mnangagwa did not want the gukurahundi commission

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WATCH: Mnangagwa did not want the Zimbabwe genocide commission


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - youtube

Comments

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Concrete mixer

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Smartphones

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Quinnington house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Respect NPRC Meetings

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Look after the aged

15 mins ago | 6 Views

WATCH: MDC-T constitution was violated

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai had no confidence in MDC-T leadership

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

'We have $98m instead of $146m for elections,' complains ZEC - proof ZEC is compromised and useless

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Will MDC rule if they are voted in?

3 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Laurent Kabila

5 hrs ago | 1923 Views

The concept of an election

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

2018 election no easy walk to freedom

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Tsvangirai had no confidence in Khupe

6 hrs ago | 3128 Views

The inside story on Britain's shifting attitude towards Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 4307 Views

Wife cheats with 'uncle', hubby demands lobola refund

6 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Madinda has what looks like a real machine

6 hrs ago | 1289 Views

BREAKING: South Africa adopts motion on land expropriation without compensation

7 hrs ago | 1499 Views

WATCH: Zororo examines the state of MDC-T after Tsvangirai's funeral

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mugabe is right, Mnangagwa must go

7 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Tsvangirai's widow kicks out Tsvangirai's children from mansion

7 hrs ago | 4054 Views

Why I became a dissident

7 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Kinshasa

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Police kill suspected turkey thief

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chamisa, Khupe Succession War: Chamisa bends the law for politics, a common ZANU PF trait

8 hrs ago | 2427 Views

PICTURE: Zanu-PF ready to roll

8 hrs ago | 2731 Views

The leaderless people of Matabeleland and part of the Midlands

9 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mugabe has NO right to talk about being removed unconstitutionally

9 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mnangagwa called the 'Esigodini butcher'

9 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Mnangagwa sends Chinamasa to London

9 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Politics - a career for the evil?

9 hrs ago | 553 Views

Please Robert Mugabe Stop it! Lest we forget

10 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Bulelani Khumalo installation as 'Ndebele king' face court challenge

11 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Generational shifts in African politics: Prospects for a New Africa

12 hrs ago | 1089 Views

WATCH: Elderly men fail to pronounce 'Mnangagwa'

12 hrs ago | 3614 Views

NUST students hurt in riot

12 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 4129 Views

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

13 hrs ago | 10599 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

13 hrs ago | 1398 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

13 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

13 hrs ago | 6620 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

15 hrs ago | 4101 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

15 hrs ago | 3552 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

15 hrs ago | 12044 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

15 hrs ago | 7615 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

16 hrs ago | 5184 Views

Mugabe rebuked

16 hrs ago | 4143 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 6193 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

16 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

16 hrs ago | 13185 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

16 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

16 hrs ago | 1825 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days