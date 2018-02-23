Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe National Army senior officers have been urged to always be on high alert and to analyse situations in order to make timeous decisions to defend the country.

Addressing 20 newly-promoted colonels at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare yesterday, Zimbabwe National Army chief of staff administration Major-General Paul Chima urged the officers to remain steadfast and loyal to the country.

The colonels were promoted from the rank of lieutenant-colonel by President Mnangagwa with effect from February 21.

"Your promotion is coming after the organisation took a bold decision to defend the people of this country when the former President was surrounded by political criminals who took advantage of his age and attempted to hijack the revolution.

"Senior officers like yourselves need to be always on high alert, be able to analyse situations and make sound decisions timeously.

"Operation Restore Legacy became a people's project spearheaded by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," he said.

Maj-Gen Chima congratulated the officers on behalf of ZNA Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo .

"Promotion in any given organisation is one of the indicators of advancement and an incentive for all ranks in the Zimbabwe National Army. It is therefore important that it is done based on merit.

"Your promotion came as a result of total integrity, undivided allegiance, enduring courage and unquestionable loyalty to the leadership and the people of this great nation, Zimbabwe," he said. "I would like you to notice not only the qualities that I have mentioned, but the adjectives I have applied to them, because in those adjectives are implied a great many of the other qualities of a senior officer in the Zimbabwe National Army. In view of your qualities and elevation, I urge you to embrace greater and increased responsibilities which are coming your way."

He said the troops and the organisation at large, now have increased confidence in their knowledge, judgement and undaunted will-power.

Maj-Gen Chima said higher ranks were associated with difficulties, dangers and discomforts inseparable from leading and managing men and women in war and peacetime.

He said the senior officers should therefore be prepared to carry the burden of their troops all the time.

"Your greatest test shall lie in your ability to act normally in abnormal conditions, to continue to think rationally when your subordinates have ceased to think, to be decisive in war when your troops are paralysed by fear," he said.

Those promoted were Colonels, Units Gangata, Richard Mahoya, Brighton Danana, Lawrence Munzararikwa, Chrispen Mhere Nduku, James Makondore, Paul Ngadze, Zwelinzima Hlazo, Charles Matimbura, Cornelius Kazaza and Mlungeli Temizulu Ncube.

Others were Ossie Olie Mhandu, Gabriel Chinete, Shadreck Tharsilus Ndlovu, Donald Silundi Tshuma, Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi, David Charasika, Masoka Mabhena, Benard Wellington Chikura and Sarapiya Makuyahundi.

The ceremony was attended by senior ZNA officers.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Concrete mixer

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Quinnington house

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

21 mins ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

30 mins ago | 425 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

32 mins ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

35 mins ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

45 mins ago | 258 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

56 mins ago | 123 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2430 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3139 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3652 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2875 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2996 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5817 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

5 hrs ago | 835 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 452 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days