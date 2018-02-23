Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Council has suspended vice-chancellor Levi Nyagura, to facilitate investigations into the controversial awarding of a PhD degree to former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Nyagura was arrested last week for alleged abuse of office and was released on $200 bail.

The UZ Council met on Monday and resolved to suspend Nyagura, highly-placed sources said yesterday.

"Nyagura has been suspended until his issue is resolved. If anything, he has been violating his bail conditions by interfering with witnesses. It was a unanimous decision by all council members," a source said.

UZ Council chairperson Buzwani Mothobi refused to comment on the issue, instead referring written questions to the institution's registrar.

"I am not answering any questions regarding that issue. I would urge you to refer written questions to the university's registrar," Mothobi said.

The meeting was controversially postponed last week amid concerns from Thembinkosi Magwaliba, a member of the UZ Council, who argued there were underhand manoeuvres to stop an investigation into Nyagura's conduct.

Grace was controversially awarded a doctor of philosophy degree in 2014 at a time her husband, former President Robert Mugabe was chancellor of all State universities.

Students demonstrated against the award at the time, but Nyagura's administration sat on the issue until Mugabe was forced to resign last November following a military intervention that paved the way for new President Emmerson Mnangagwa to sweep into power.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) then began investigations into the awarding of the degree leading to Nyagura's arrest. Reports also indicated that former sociology department chairperson Claude Mararike was also under investigation for reportedly having played a key role in the saga. Mararike reportedly masqueraded as Grace's supervisor "during her period of study".

The investigation was triggered by a petition from senior lecturers at the university who argued that they had not had sight of Grace's study material or seen her transcripts.

Nyagura was forced to produce a transcript of Grace's thesis which showed some of the material had been added to the document way after 2014 when she was conferred with the degree. Zacc has declared Grace's hands were clean, but the opposition MDC party led by former Industry minister Welshman Ncube has urged Mnangagwa to show some "teeth" and arrest the former First Lady who they argued was "accused number one".

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Quinnington house

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Concrete mixer

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smart phones, best deals


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

27 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

35 mins ago | 540 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

37 mins ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

40 mins ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

50 mins ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

1 hr ago | 130 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

2 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3270 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3718 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3504 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2896 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5905 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 656 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 689 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 613 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

5 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days