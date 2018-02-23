News / National
Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday held a closed-door meeting with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart President Joseph Kabila and briefed him on the transition that led to the resignation of former President Cde Robert Mugabe in November last year.
Emerging from the meeting, President Mnangagwa said he felt "home away from home" after the warm welcome he received.
Source - the herald