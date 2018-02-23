Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday held a closed-door meeting with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart President Joseph Kabila and briefed him on the transition that led to the resignation of former President Cde Robert Mugabe in November last year.

Emerging from the meeting, President Mnangagwa said he felt "home away from home" after the warm welcome he received.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #DRC, #Mnangagwa, #Kabila

Comments

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Concrete mixer

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Quinnington house

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

21 mins ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

30 mins ago | 416 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

32 mins ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

35 mins ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

45 mins ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

56 mins ago | 122 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2429 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3132 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3650 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3435 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2875 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5813 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

5 hrs ago | 835 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days