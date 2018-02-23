Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo must fully exploit the potential value of their partnership and investment prospects that would translate into tangible benefits for the two countries.

Speaking at a State banquet held in his honour by his counterpart, President Joseph Kabila last night, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was committed to partnering with DRC in a number of strategic joint ventures.

"My Government stands ready to partner with the DRC to leverage on our comparative advantage in a broad array of sectors through strategic joint ventures and trade, not only for goods and services for our respective economies, but for Africa and the world at large," he said.

President Mnangagwa reiterated that Zimbabwe was open for business, adding that the country needs to catch up with other nations after about 18 years of isolation due to illegal sanctions.

The country, he said, was re-engaging the rest of the world for mutually beneficial foreign direct investment. He said the country is also seeking to expand cooperation with countries that have stood with Zimbabwe through its hardships and rekindle relations that had soured.

"We pay tribute to the Government and the people of DRC for being among those countries that stood with us throughout the difficult years," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the joint permanent commission on cooperation (JPCC) between the two countries will be held soon.

"I am confident that discussions at that platform will further strengthen our bi-lateral cooperation through the full implementation of strategic, concrete and mutually beneficial projects and programmes. I exhort those who will be meeting at the JPCC to be mindful of the weighty expectations of our peoples and Government."

President Mnangagwa said the country stands ready to play its part in the expansion of infrastructure along the North – South corridor which will help consolidate regional integration and increase intra-Africa trade.
Related Stories:

President Mnangagwa said the country is pursuing investment in the energy sector with the government putting in place a number of measures to mitigate the country's energy deficit.

He said the country has begun to mordenise and mechanise agriculture, inviting investors into all levels of the agro value chain.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe, like DRC, is rich in minerals with a wide array of unexploited resources hence the mining industry still presents immeasurable potential that the country will seek to leverage on to resuscitate the economy.
The President reiterated his administration's commitment to providing all the necessary comfort to former President Cde Robert Mugabe.

President Mnangagwa said his administration has also adopted a zero tolerance to corruption at all levels and across all sectors both private and public.

On the forthcoming harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa committed that his administration will ensure that they are peaceful, credible, transparent, free and fair and in conformity with African Union and Sadc guidelines.
He said the polls will be open to interested international observer missions.

Speaking earlier, President Kabila said he received President Mnangagwa not only as Zimbabwe's Head of State but also as a dear friend and comrade.

He said Zimbabwe will never be forgotten in the DRC for her efforts in restoring the country's territorial integrity. He said his country stands ready to strengthen relations with Zimbabwe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Kabila, #DRC

Comments

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Quinnington house

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

21 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

30 mins ago | 411 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

32 mins ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

35 mins ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

44 mins ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

56 mins ago | 120 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2421 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3647 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3434 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2875 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5806 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 938 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 406 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days