Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

BRITAIN has expressed optimism for Zimbabwe's future following the peaceful transition last November that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding ex-President Robert Mugabe.British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Mr Boris Johnson said this after meeting the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Patrick Chinamasa on Monday during his visit to Britain.After the two ministers' engagement, Mr Johnson through micro blogging site Twitter expressed hope of better relations between the two countries."Good to welcome Patrick Chinamasa, Zimbabwe's Special Envoy to the UK, to @ForeignOffice today. Great hope and optimism for Zimbabwe's future, we discussed need for free & fair elections this year & opportunities ahead of us," tweeted Mr Johnson.A week ago, Mr Johnson said Britain and United States of America were having fruitful engagements with Zimbabwe."Wide-ranging and fruitful talks covering Iran, Yemen, Burma, Zimbabwe & more with bipartisan delegation of US Senators led by @LindseyGrahamSC at the @foreignoffice today. Also discussed strength and depth of relationship," he tweeted.Since coming to power, President Mnangagwa has promised to reengage countries that were hostile to Zimbabwe and British and American envoys have since visited Zimbabwe.The President said for the country to get back on track it needs to move out of isolation.President Mnangagwa has also been preaching peace and spreading the gospel that 'Zimbabwe is open for business.'As part of the President's re-engagement efforts, next week the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira will be visiting the United Kingdom, Germany and South Africa in a bid to lure tourists.Mupfumira yesterday said that her delegation will include members from the tourism sector."This is my second international re-engagement tour since my appointment as Tourism Minister and I am ready to trumpet the President's message that 'Zimbabwe is open for business,' Mupfumira said."Various stakeholders such as fellow government officials from these markets, tour operators, the media, the diaspora community, investors are our target for this message as we seek to educate them on policies that have since changed since the new dispensation in order to attract more travel to Zimbabwe and more interest from investors."