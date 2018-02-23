Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
BRITAIN has expressed optimism for Zimbabwe's future following the peaceful transition last November that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding ex-President Robert Mugabe.

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Mr Boris Johnson said this after meeting the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Patrick Chinamasa on Monday during his visit to Britain.

After the two ministers' engagement, Mr Johnson through micro blogging site Twitter expressed hope of better relations between the two countries.

"Good to welcome Patrick Chinamasa, Zimbabwe's Special Envoy to the UK, to @ForeignOffice today. Great hope and optimism for Zimbabwe's future, we discussed need for free & fair elections this year & opportunities ahead of us," tweeted Mr Johnson.

A week ago, Mr Johnson said Britain and United States of America were having fruitful engagements with Zimbabwe.

"Wide-ranging and fruitful talks covering Iran, Yemen, Burma, Zimbabwe & more with bipartisan delegation of US Senators led by @LindseyGrahamSC at the @foreignoffice today. Also discussed strength and depth of relationship," he tweeted.

Since coming to power, President Mnangagwa has promised to reengage countries that were hostile to Zimbabwe and British and American envoys have since visited Zimbabwe.

The President said for the country to get back on track it needs to move out of isolation.

President Mnangagwa has also been preaching peace and spreading the gospel that 'Zimbabwe is open for business.'

As part of the President's re-engagement efforts, next week the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira will be visiting the United Kingdom, Germany and South Africa in a bid to lure tourists.

Mupfumira yesterday said that her delegation will include members from the tourism sector.

"This is my second international re-engagement tour since my appointment as Tourism Minister and I am ready to trumpet the President's message that 'Zimbabwe is open for business,' Mupfumira said.

"Various stakeholders such as fellow government officials from these markets, tour operators, the media, the diaspora community, investors are our target for this message as we seek to educate them on policies that have since changed since the new dispensation in order to attract more travel to Zimbabwe and more interest from investors."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Quinnington house

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

21 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

30 mins ago | 410 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

32 mins ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

35 mins ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

44 mins ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

56 mins ago | 120 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2418 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3124 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3647 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2875 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2992 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5803 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 406 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days