Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
There was drama at Zisco in Redcliff yesterday when Norton legislator, Mr Temba Mliswa, became rowdy and disrupted a Parliamentary Portfolio on Mines and Energy meeting, accusing fellow legislators of proceeding with the meeting in his absence.

Mr Mliswa seemed to have been pissed off that fellow legislators had disregarded his powers as the chairperson of the portfolio committee.

The incident occurred soon after the arrival of 13 members of the committee at the plant around 10am by bus.

The committee members met management, who started explaining the state of the company, before Mr Mliswa arrived in a private vehicle in the company of another legislator, Dexter Nduna.

The visibly charged Mr Mliswa strode into the meeting, which was being chaired by the committee's deputy chair Bacilia Majaya, who immediately stopped the proceedings.

Mr Mliswa then confronted his colleagues and asked them why they were proceeding with the meeting without him.

"Why, why are you addressing the meeting in my absence?" he questioned. "I have been here early in the morning and you indicated that you were stuck somewhere and I have been waiting for you.

"Now that you have come, no one informs me and you proceed with the meeting without my presence as the chair. Is this what leadership entails?"

There was tension as legislators tried to reason and calm down Mr Mliswa.

Mr Mliswa left the meeting and sarcastically ordered the meeting should proceed in his absence.

It took more than 30 minutes for some legislators to persuade him to return to the meeting.

He then held a 30-minute closed door meeting with his committee members after excusing the media and Zisco management.

When the meeting with management resumed, all the female committee members did not attend.

The female legislators Majaya, Jennifer Mhlanga and Emma Muzvondiwa also snubbed the tour of the Zisco plant and remained in the bus, apparently in protest over Mr Mliswa's conduct.

Mr Mliswa asked a Parliament official, Mr Maguire Godzongere to jot down names of the committee members who did not take part in the tour.

"This is tax payers money they are enjoying, they should do their work, so can you please write down names of those who are not taking part in what we are doing so that I will write a report," he was heard saying.

Asked for a comment, Mr Mliswa mockingly said the female legislators' action could be a result of hormonal problems.

"As a committee, we are united, but I wouldn't know why they (female MPs) did not attend, you know we are at that period of the month where most women might not be comfortable to do some activities because of hormonal issues."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Mliswa, #MPs, #Female

Comments

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Quinnington house

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

20 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

29 mins ago | 402 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

31 mins ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

34 mins ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

44 mins ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

55 mins ago | 118 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2404 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3638 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3424 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2873 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2988 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 406 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days