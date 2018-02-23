Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
LECTURERS at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) resumed work yesterday, with police saying they had released 58 students who had been arrested for staging a demonstration at the institution.

Nust's director of marketing and communication Mr Felix Moyo yesterday confirmed the resumption of lectures at the university.

"Lectures resumed today (yesterday). We sent a team to go and assess the situation. Students and lecturers are back in lecture rooms. In cases where students were few it could have been because they were not sure whether yesterday's developments were going to continue today," he said.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the 58 students were arrested, fined and released after the Monday protest.

"I can confirm that we arrested 58 Nust students on charges of conduct likely to provoke the breach of peace. The students had blocked the Bulawayo-Gwanda road, denying vehicles access to the route that is why police had to intervene. They were all released after paying $5 fine each," she said.

However, Nust student representative council president Mr Pablo Chimusoro, who was among those arrested, said 61 students were arrested.

"61 of us were picked up by the police and we were only released after paying a $5 fine each.

"Sadly among us were 17 who were injured due to police brutality. Police set dogs on us and some of our colleagues were bitten and had to be rushed to an emergency medical centre in the city centre for treatment," he said.

Mr Chimusoro expressed gratitude to relatives, friends and well-wishers who paid their fines, ensuring that none of them slept in police cells.

Those arrested were among the scores of students who 'shut down' the university demanding resumption of lectures after spending a month without lectures.

This was after lecturers embarked on an industrial strike protesting alleged mismanagement at Nust.

The students barricaded all the university's entry points demanding that management and lecturers resolve their impasse.

Chaos outside Nust attracted anti-riot police, who used water cannons to disperse the students resulting in arrests.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Quinnington house

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

20 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

29 mins ago | 401 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

31 mins ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

34 mins ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

44 mins ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

55 mins ago | 118 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2400 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3101 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3638 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3424 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2873 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5788 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days