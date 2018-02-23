Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
LOBELS' Bread has taken a Bulawayo man to court for allegedly circulating a WhatsApp message accusing the company of selling bread that is "anointed" with rat skin.

Dumisani Masimba Gabarinocheka (37) from Newton West suburb pleaded not guilty to charges of sending offensive telephone messages before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

Ms Mushove remanded him out of custody to Friday.

Lobels' Bread is represented by its security officer, Mr Leonard Muchemedzi, who received the message two weeks after it had started circulating on WhatsApp.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said on June 20 last year, Gabarinocheka created a message that was entitled 'Anointed bread' and circulated it tarnishing the company's image.

"On July 5, the message reached Lobels' Bread through Mr Muchemedzi who reported the message to the police. Accused had no right to send by telephone the message which he knew to be false for the purpose of causing inconvenience," said Mr Jaravaza.

The message read: "Lobels has joined churches by selling anointed bread. I bought Lobels bread and found pieces of metals and rat skin. What I do not understand is how the rat skin got to be in the bread. This means the rat; the intestines were crushed and mixed with the flour. All those rat fluids, mixed and sold to us, it's now anointed bread. We say welcome to the anointed bread from Lobels. Please when you buy the Lobels bread be careful for your health. You can die for your dollar. Forward this to other people and groups and save lives. Beware and check carefully if your bread is not anointed bread."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Lobels, #Skin, #Rat

Comments

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Quinnington house

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

20 mins ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

29 mins ago | 396 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

31 mins ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

34 mins ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

44 mins ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

55 mins ago | 118 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2399 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3634 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3422 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2871 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5787 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days