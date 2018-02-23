Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

News / National

by Staff reporter

LOBELS' Bread has taken a Bulawayo man to court for allegedly circulating a WhatsApp message accusing the company of selling bread that is "anointed" with rat skin.Dumisani Masimba Gabarinocheka (37) from Newton West suburb pleaded not guilty to charges of sending offensive telephone messages before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.Ms Mushove remanded him out of custody to Friday.Lobels' Bread is represented by its security officer, Mr Leonard Muchemedzi, who received the message two weeks after it had started circulating on WhatsApp.Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said on June 20 last year, Gabarinocheka created a message that was entitled 'Anointed bread' and circulated it tarnishing the company's image."On July 5, the message reached Lobels' Bread through Mr Muchemedzi who reported the message to the police. Accused had no right to send by telephone the message which he knew to be false for the purpose of causing inconvenience," said Mr Jaravaza.The message read: "Lobels has joined churches by selling anointed bread. I bought Lobels bread and found pieces of metals and rat skin. What I do not understand is how the rat skin got to be in the bread. This means the rat; the intestines were crushed and mixed with the flour. All those rat fluids, mixed and sold to us, it's now anointed bread. We say welcome to the anointed bread from Lobels. Please when you buy the Lobels bread be careful for your health. You can die for your dollar. Forward this to other people and groups and save lives. Beware and check carefully if your bread is not anointed bread."