Zanu-PF moves in

News / National

by Staff reporter

In our politics, solving problems requires Zanu-PF placards denouncing the West for imposing illegal sanctions or from the other side of the divide, it is Zanu-PF's failureThe Zanu-PF leadership has moved in to address reports of political violence in Wedza South constituency following the emergence of a group that is terrorising party members perceived to be against incumbent legislator Michael Madanha.Madanha, a former Transport and Infrastructural Development deputy minister will battle it out with provincial youth executive Tinodaishe Machakaire to represent the party in the constituency in the forthcoming elections.NewsDay is reliably informed that a number of party members perceived to be followers of Machakaire were being harassed at night by the gang.Recently, three party members loyal to the youthful aspiring candidate reportedly fled their homes in Goto and relocated to Hwedza centre fearing for their lives.Reliable sources told NewsDay that the terror group approached a party member at night and were overpowered, resulting in one of them leaving a black mask during the scuffle.In a message sent to party members in Wedza district via social media on Monday, Zanu-PF women's league political commissar, Aplonia Munzverengi urged people to desist from violence and said that both candidates are from the same community, hence, they should shun violence against each other."It is now clear that in Wedza, we have our legislators (David) Musabayana and (Michael) Madanha. It is also clear that we have aspiring candidates in the name of Machakaire and Taenga Parehwa (Wedza North), but what is troubling me is the level of smear campaign and violence reports. I beg you to focus on winning elections as well as selling the brand ED Mnangagwa. As your mother, we love both the sitting MP and the aspiring ones because they are children from this area. This election should not breed hatred in the district," she said.Munzverengi, who hails from Wedza, is former provincial women's league boss before being elevated to the national political commissar for the women's league following the demise of the former First Lady Grace Mugabe's executive.Munzverengi also bemoaned those using Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's name to achieve their political agenda.Madanha is reportedly related to Chiwenga."The chaos is now in a bad state, to the extent that the name of our VP is now being dragged in the wrong and appearing in papers for such reasons, this is not good. Let us operate peacefully and do our things in an amicable way," she said.Last month, the Joel Biggie Matiza-led executive went to Wedza during an inter-district meeting, where they warned the warring parties to work in peace.However, tension has escalated in the constituency as primary elections loom.Another candidate who is vying for the Wedza South seat is Enock Mutonho.The paper is also reliably informed that intelligence officials have been deployed to investigate violence in the area.Madanha faces a tough battle following the resolution by the youth league to support one of their own in the looming primary elections.