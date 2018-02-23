Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF moves in

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
In our politics, solving problems requires Zanu-PF placards denouncing the West for imposing illegal sanctions or from the other side of the divide, it is Zanu-PF's failure

The Zanu-PF leadership has moved in to address reports of political violence in Wedza South constituency following the emergence of a group that is terrorising party members perceived to be against incumbent legislator Michael Madanha.

Madanha, a former Transport and Infrastructural Development deputy minister will battle it out with provincial youth executive Tinodaishe Machakaire to represent the party in the constituency in the forthcoming elections.

NewsDay is reliably informed that a number of party members perceived to be followers of Machakaire were being harassed at night by the gang.

Recently, three party members loyal to the youthful aspiring candidate reportedly fled their homes in Goto and relocated to Hwedza centre fearing for their lives.

Reliable sources told NewsDay that the terror group approached a party member at night and were overpowered, resulting in one of them leaving a black mask during the scuffle.

In a message sent to party members in Wedza district via social media on Monday, Zanu-PF women's league political commissar, Aplonia Munzverengi urged people to desist from violence and said that both candidates are from the same community, hence, they should shun violence against each other.

"It is now clear that in Wedza, we have our legislators (David) Musabayana and (Michael) Madanha. It is also clear that we have aspiring candidates in the name of Machakaire and Taenga Parehwa (Wedza North), but what is troubling me is the level of smear campaign and violence reports. I beg you to focus on winning elections as well as selling the brand ED Mnangagwa. As your mother, we love both the sitting MP and the aspiring ones because they are children from this area. This election should not breed hatred in the district," she said.

Munzverengi, who hails from Wedza, is former provincial women's league boss before being elevated to the national political commissar for the women's league following the demise of the former First Lady Grace Mugabe's executive.

Munzverengi also bemoaned those using Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's name to achieve their political agenda.
Madanha is reportedly related to Chiwenga.

"The chaos is now in a bad state, to the extent that the name of our VP is now being dragged in the wrong and appearing in papers for such reasons, this is not good. Let us operate peacefully and do our things in an amicable way," she said.
Last month, the Joel Biggie Matiza-led executive went to Wedza during an inter-district meeting, where they warned the warring parties to work in peace.

However, tension has escalated in the constituency as primary elections loom.

Another candidate who is vying for the Wedza South seat is Enock Mutonho.

The paper is also reliably informed that intelligence officials have been deployed to investigate violence in the area.

Madanha faces a tough battle following the resolution by the youth league to support one of their own in the looming primary elections.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Laptops

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Quinnington house

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

20 mins ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

29 mins ago | 389 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

31 mins ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

34 mins ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

43 mins ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

55 mins ago | 118 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2393 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3629 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3415 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2868 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5779 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 935 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

4 hrs ago | 831 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days