Zec purges continue, boss fired

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has cut ties with its chief elections officer, Constance Chigwamba, after she fell out of favour with commissioners at the electoral management body.A former permanent secretary in the Officer of the President and Cabinet, Chigwamba was seconded to the post of Zec chief elections offer in June 2015 by former president Robert Mugabe.Zec chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, that the decision to have Chigwamba recalled was arrived at by the commissioners who unanimously felt that having a chief elections officer on secondment form the PSC undermined the organization's independence.