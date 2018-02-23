NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government-owned mobile NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited (NetOne) has dragged its former chief executive Reward Kangai to the High Court seeking to evict him from one of its properties following the termination of his contract of employment in 2016.According to court papers, Kangai was granted occupation and use of the country's house at Number 31 Shottery Road, Greystone Park, Harare, during the duration of his employment contract.More to follow...