'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
A political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has dismissed the threats of arresting MDC-T Acting President Nelson Chamisa by the state as nonsense of all times.

Reports claimed that the Chamisa's rival want him arrested for complicit in the violence that broke out during party leader Morgan Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera last week.

"The arrest story against Nelson Chamisa by the regime on alleged complicity in MDC-T violence is the greatest nonsense of all time. It is however, a very good publicity stunt and does well for his legitimation process in the MDC-T and the general anti-regime contingent," Ruhanya said.

"Zanu PF has clearly shown that Chamisa is now their greatest threat following its military coup. The apparent vilification of Chamisa will backfire as this anoints him as the most genuine opposition leader post Morgan Tsvangirai.These coup plotters are now quacking, they are facing a political hara-kiri!"

Source - Byo24News

