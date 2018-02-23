Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has expressed concerns that the private press which former President Robert Mugabe bombed, arrested and tortured its journalists is now giving him a platform to fight the current Zanu PF regime.This was after the private media such as he Independent, Daily News and the Standard wrote stories about Mugabe declaring that Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration was illegitimacy and illegal."The press (private) that Mugabe vilified, bombed, arrested and tortured its journalists and owners now give him voice. Politicians of all sorts should never temper with media freedom for there is a strong interplay between media and democracy," Ruhanya said."Free media is the cornerstone of any democratic society. Its difficult to have a free state without a free media. Now, the voice of lowly Mugabe is heard in the media that he muzzled until his overthrow!"