Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinamasa concedes failure

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE Minister Patrick Chinamasa has conceded the country's recurrent cash crisis would not go away anytime soon adding that locals still did not trust the formal banking channels.

Addressing backbenchers in parliament recently, Chinamasa said the cash crisis has come as a blessing in disguise as the larger majority of the transacting public has, by default, migrated to electronic systems which he said helped minimise corruption.

The treasury boss said cash shortages were a product of an inefficient circulation of money arising from loss of confidence and trust.

He further said in most jurisdictions, cash based transactions constituted about 10 – 15 percent of the total quantum of transactions.

He added, "In our situation, we are at 16% and even when we are at 16%, that money is not circulating."

Chinamasa said locals have shown a lot of mistrust towards banking institutions.

"Even if the central bank governor were to pump billions, whether of bond notes or of US dollars, that money is withdrawn and it is never re-deposited in the banks," he said.

"When you have that scenario or that situation where money is just being withdrawn and not being re-deposited, it means that it is not circulating.

"The circulation is inefficient and you cannot run the economy that way.  Now, when we inquire into the reasons, it is actually boiling down to lack of trust and confidence."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Smartphones

Smart phones, best deals

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Concrete mixer


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

19 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

28 mins ago | 358 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

30 mins ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

33 mins ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

42 mins ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

54 mins ago | 115 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2365 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3066 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3618 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3405 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2864 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5745 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 533 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

4 hrs ago | 828 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days