Chinamasa concedes failure

News / National

by Staff reporter

FINANCE Minister Patrick Chinamasa has conceded the country's recurrent cash crisis would not go away anytime soon adding that locals still did not trust the formal banking channels.Addressing backbenchers in parliament recently, Chinamasa said the cash crisis has come as a blessing in disguise as the larger majority of the transacting public has, by default, migrated to electronic systems which he said helped minimise corruption.The treasury boss said cash shortages were a product of an inefficient circulation of money arising from loss of confidence and trust.He further said in most jurisdictions, cash based transactions constituted about 10 – 15 percent of the total quantum of transactions.He added, "In our situation, we are at 16% and even when we are at 16%, that money is not circulating."Chinamasa said locals have shown a lot of mistrust towards banking institutions."Even if the central bank governor were to pump billions, whether of bond notes or of US dollars, that money is withdrawn and it is never re-deposited in the banks," he said."When you have that scenario or that situation where money is just being withdrawn and not being re-deposited, it means that it is not circulating."The circulation is inefficient and you cannot run the economy that way. Now, when we inquire into the reasons, it is actually boiling down to lack of trust and confidence."