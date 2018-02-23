Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
The wife of the late opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai is being accused by her late husband's family of kicking out the former prime minister's children from the couple's Highlands mansion, an allegation she strenuously denied yesterday.

Tsvangirai's brother, Manasa, claimed yesterday that two of his late brother's children - Vincent and Miriro, from another of the late MDC leader's wife - had been kicked out of the palatial home in Highlands, Harare.

Yesterday, Tsvangirai's widow rubbished the allegations in an interview with the Daily News.

Tsvangirai's children have reportedly been locked out of their father's Highlands mansion by their stepmother, Elizabeth Macheka.

The children, all adults, have now relocated to Tsvangirai's old home in Strathaven suburb, Avondale, following the burial of their father at his rural home in Buhera last Tuesday.

The former Prime Minister's younger brother, Manase confirmed the development, but said negotiations were still in progress to resolve the dispute.

"I have not seen the children, but I have been called and advised of the development," Manase said.

"I can confirm they are now staying in Strathaven. The children have advised me that upon their return from burying their father, they were told by their mother (Elizabeth) that she was no longer able to stay with them and they should find somewhere to go. I will go and see them and find out how best the issue can be attended to."

Although Manase did not give details of when they were sent-packing, well-placed sources told NewsDay they were told to leave last Thursday upon arrival from Buhera, where they had attended their father's burial on Tuesday.

Tsvangirai reportedly sired about 10 children with different women, including six with his late wife, Susan, but had none with Elizabeth.

Elizabeth confirmed to the United States-based radio station, VOA Studio 7, that she had barred some of the children from visiting the mansion, citing their bad relations.

Her lawyer, Harrison Nkomo also told Studio 7, Elizabeth had rights that needed to be respected by Tsvangirai's family, as she was still married to the former premier before he died.

Nkomo told NewsDay yesterday that he would only comment when the matter had been brought to court.

The late Tsvangirai's spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka was not reachable for a comment, but a source close to Macheka said the former PM's wife had no problems with the two children, Richard and Miriro and had offered to pay their fees.

"She only has problems with Vincent who wanted to beat her up while they were in South Africa where Tsvangirai was receiving treatment for colon cancer," the source said.

Elizabeth returned to Harare on Tuesday soon after her husband's burial, after she had been left out of the proceedings which were dominated by Tsvangirai's in-laws from the previous marriage.

She allegedly claimed that she was ordered to leave the Tsvangirai homestead soon after burial.

But in one of her WhatsApp chats with her late husband's relatives, where she was asked why she had left before conclusion of the family rituals, she said her father, Joseph Macheka (Zanu PF national consultative assembly member and former Chitungwiza mayor), had advised her not to stay behind.

Tsvangirai's widow was exposed to public humiliation at the funeral after her mother-in-law, Lydia Chibwe Zvaipa appeared on national television threatening to commit suicide if she and acting MDC-T acting president Nelson Chamisa set foot at the former Premier's funeral.

It was not yet clear why Tsvangirai's mother did not want her daughter-in-law to attend her son's funeral.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

Laptops

4roomed mpopoma

Flat to rent

Flat to rent

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Concrete mixer

Flat to rent

Quinnington house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

5 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

6 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Chiyangwa, Zifa sued over $54,000

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Ndebele King installation unconstitutional says Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Zimbabwe and its Constitutional Dilemma: Constitutionalism

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa should warn Kabila of coup d'etat if he doesn't step down

7 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Zimbabwe aims to 'power the world's electric cars'

8 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Ndebele chiefs must stay away from the Gukurahundi issue

8 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Zimbabwe army officers urged to secure their weapons

8 hrs ago | 1191 Views

WATCH: Kasukuwere killed Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 6708 Views

MLF condemns Mnangagwa's Rogue Commission

8 hrs ago | 607 Views

Fake goblins in bus

9 hrs ago | 1194 Views

EDHasMyVote clothing line launched

9 hrs ago | 752 Views

Stunner, Olinda spotted together in UK

9 hrs ago | 901 Views

Robbers armed with knives and machetes arrested

9 hrs ago | 2706 Views

What Chivayo built using $7 million?

10 hrs ago | 5703 Views

PHOTO: Kembo Mohadi, 'daughter' photo goes viral

10 hrs ago | 9565 Views

Bulelani's Bosso, Bulawayo City clash in doubt

10 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa govt blocks coronation of 'Ndebele King'

10 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Tsvangirai's widow says it's a lie

11 hrs ago | 5375 Views

Dark cloud as Gukurahundi victims are remembered

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Donkey abattoir: An investment that never was

11 hrs ago | 1026 Views

'Khupe must be disciplined'

11 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Jah Prayzah 'dethrones' Macheso

11 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Obert Mpofu's behaviour erodes trust in Mnangagwa's govt

11 hrs ago | 1761 Views

'Mugabe never acted on corruption'

11 hrs ago | 724 Views

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

13 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

13 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

13 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

14 hrs ago | 12721 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

14 hrs ago | 3457 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

14 hrs ago | 4165 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

15 hrs ago | 11034 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

15 hrs ago | 7901 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

15 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

16 hrs ago | 4587 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

16 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

16 hrs ago | 4526 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

16 hrs ago | 11490 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

16 hrs ago | 844 Views

Undenge demands trial date

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

16 hrs ago | 943 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

17 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

17 hrs ago | 2475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days