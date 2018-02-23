Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

by Stephen Jakes
14 hrs ago | Views
Transform Zimbabwe Harare Provincial structures held a successful congress preparation workshop on Sunday at party head quarters in Hatfield.

The workshop was attended by members from all the three wings, the Main wing, Women wing and the Youth wing.

According to sources within the party over 60 members from the provincial structures attended the meeting that was also addressed by party President Jacob Ngarivhume.

"The workshop aimed at upraising the leaders of their duties and responsibilities within the structures as the party prepares for its inaugural congress set for 23-24 March in Harare. Ngarivhume then reemphasized the TZ National Executive Committee resolution that Transform Zimbabwe remain a member of the MDC Alliance," said the source.

"All Transform Zimbabwe structures must be prepared and galvanized for election and congress. Congress will review the role of TZ in the Alliance as the party gears for election. Harare province also reaffirmed and confirmed Jacob Ngarivhume as their preferred candidate for TZ President at the upcoming congress."

The meeting was also attended by National Youth Chairman, Mr Tawanda Kalonga, Deputy National Organising Secretary, Mr Tichaona Saurombe, National Chief Security Officer, Mr Nicholas Magaya and National Youth Secretary, Mr Vengai Ndarira.

TZ is a member of the MDC Alliance.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Laptops

Quinnington house

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones

Personalised diaries on sale

Flat to rent

Richmond hse on 1 acre


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

5 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

6 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Chiyangwa, Zifa sued over $54,000

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Ndebele King installation unconstitutional says Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Zimbabwe and its Constitutional Dilemma: Constitutionalism

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa should warn Kabila of coup d'etat if he doesn't step down

7 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Zimbabwe aims to 'power the world's electric cars'

8 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Ndebele chiefs must stay away from the Gukurahundi issue

8 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Zimbabwe army officers urged to secure their weapons

8 hrs ago | 1191 Views

WATCH: Kasukuwere killed Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 6706 Views

MLF condemns Mnangagwa's Rogue Commission

8 hrs ago | 607 Views

Fake goblins in bus

9 hrs ago | 1192 Views

EDHasMyVote clothing line launched

9 hrs ago | 752 Views

Stunner, Olinda spotted together in UK

9 hrs ago | 901 Views

Robbers armed with knives and machetes arrested

9 hrs ago | 2706 Views

What Chivayo built using $7 million?

10 hrs ago | 5703 Views

PHOTO: Kembo Mohadi, 'daughter' photo goes viral

10 hrs ago | 9563 Views

Bulelani's Bosso, Bulawayo City clash in doubt

10 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa govt blocks coronation of 'Ndebele King'

10 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Tsvangirai's widow says it's a lie

10 hrs ago | 5375 Views

Dark cloud as Gukurahundi victims are remembered

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Donkey abattoir: An investment that never was

11 hrs ago | 1026 Views

'Khupe must be disciplined'

11 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Jah Prayzah 'dethrones' Macheso

11 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Obert Mpofu's behaviour erodes trust in Mnangagwa's govt

11 hrs ago | 1761 Views

'Mugabe never acted on corruption'

11 hrs ago | 724 Views

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

13 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

13 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

13 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

14 hrs ago | 12721 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

14 hrs ago | 10125 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

14 hrs ago | 3457 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

14 hrs ago | 4165 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

15 hrs ago | 11033 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

15 hrs ago | 7901 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

15 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

16 hrs ago | 4587 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

16 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

16 hrs ago | 4526 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

16 hrs ago | 11489 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

16 hrs ago | 844 Views

Undenge demands trial date

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

16 hrs ago | 943 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

17 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

17 hrs ago | 2475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days