Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Transform Zimbabwe Harare Provincial structures held a successful congress preparation workshop on Sunday at party head quarters in Hatfield.The workshop was attended by members from all the three wings, the Main wing, Women wing and the Youth wing.According to sources within the party over 60 members from the provincial structures attended the meeting that was also addressed by party President Jacob Ngarivhume."The workshop aimed at upraising the leaders of their duties and responsibilities within the structures as the party prepares for its inaugural congress set for 23-24 March in Harare. Ngarivhume then reemphasized the TZ National Executive Committee resolution that Transform Zimbabwe remain a member of the MDC Alliance," said the source."All Transform Zimbabwe structures must be prepared and galvanized for election and congress. Congress will review the role of TZ in the Alliance as the party gears for election. Harare province also reaffirmed and confirmed Jacob Ngarivhume as their preferred candidate for TZ President at the upcoming congress."The meeting was also attended by National Youth Chairman, Mr Tawanda Kalonga, Deputy National Organising Secretary, Mr Tichaona Saurombe, National Chief Security Officer, Mr Nicholas Magaya and National Youth Secretary, Mr Vengai Ndarira.TZ is a member of the MDC Alliance.