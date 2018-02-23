'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Dickson Manyudza Jasi‎ has warned MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe's sympathizers to remembers that the same person whom they fight for was the one at some point who organised thugs in Bulawayo who blocked late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai from attending the late party legislator Thamsanqa Mahlangu.The warning come in the wake of social media being awash with the messages from those who sympathise with Khupe."Thokozani Khupe is all over social media today as "victim of violence". Lets not have short memories. In Oct 2015 Morgan Tsvangirai failed to attend the funeral of his former Deputy Minister of Youth and Indigenisation, Thamsanqa Mahlangu, having travelled all the way to Byo for the funeral. Tsvangirai's intelligence uncovered that the same "Saint Khupe" had hired thugs to beat him up at the funeral and decided to stay put at his hotel instead," he said."Today we hear Khupe is a victim of violence when she is the "Grandmother of violence". This is the same Khupe who spent the last 8 months not talking to Tsvangirai, nor visiting him in hospital nor attending any party meetings, having refused to accept a party decision who now wants to take centre stage at the burial of the same person she loathed. Total hypocrite!! even if we go to congress she will not win."