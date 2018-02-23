Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zanu Ndonga Party's faction has instantly dismissed claims that they have joined Zanu pf as claimed by Wilson Khumbula.The party officials said facts gathered are that Wilson Khumbula was fired in 2006 after the 2005 elections, over allegations of converting Party resources to own use."He lost the Chipinge South seat to Enock Porusingazi in a contest where Zanu Ndonga felt he didn't contest in good faith but contested to deliberately lose. The Zanu Ndonga Party has since joined the MDC Alliance and the Ndonga President and it's Leadership were part of the MDC Alliance Rallies so far held in Mutare, Chitungwiza, Masvingo and Chinhoyi," said party sources."Zanu pf is now very desperate and they should be ashamed of their kindergarten antics. The MDC Alliance is now unstoppable. Together!! Stronger!! Together to the end!! Let's finish it."