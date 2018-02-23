Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

by Stephen Jakes
13 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu Ndonga Party's faction has instantly dismissed claims that they have joined Zanu pf as claimed by Wilson Khumbula.

The party officials said facts gathered are that Wilson Khumbula was fired in 2006 after the 2005 elections, over allegations of converting Party resources to own use.

"He lost the Chipinge South seat to Enock Porusingazi in a contest where Zanu Ndonga felt he didn't contest in good faith but contested to deliberately lose. The Zanu Ndonga Party has since joined the MDC Alliance and the Ndonga President and it's Leadership were part of the MDC Alliance Rallies so far held in Mutare, Chitungwiza, Masvingo and Chinhoyi," said party sources.

"Zanu pf is now very desperate and they should be ashamed of their kindergarten antics. The MDC Alliance is now unstoppable. Together!! Stronger!! Together to the end!! Let's finish it."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Flat to rent

4roomed mpopoma

3 bedroom house in masasa park

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Flat to rent

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

5 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

6 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Chiyangwa, Zifa sued over $54,000

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Ndebele King installation unconstitutional says Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Zimbabwe and its Constitutional Dilemma: Constitutionalism

7 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mnangagwa should warn Kabila of coup d'etat if he doesn't step down

7 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Zimbabwe aims to 'power the world's electric cars'

8 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Ndebele chiefs must stay away from the Gukurahundi issue

8 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Zimbabwe army officers urged to secure their weapons

8 hrs ago | 1190 Views

WATCH: Kasukuwere killed Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 6703 Views

MLF condemns Mnangagwa's Rogue Commission

8 hrs ago | 607 Views

Fake goblins in bus

9 hrs ago | 1191 Views

EDHasMyVote clothing line launched

9 hrs ago | 752 Views

Stunner, Olinda spotted together in UK

9 hrs ago | 901 Views

Robbers armed with knives and machetes arrested

9 hrs ago | 2706 Views

What Chivayo built using $7 million?

10 hrs ago | 5700 Views

PHOTO: Kembo Mohadi, 'daughter' photo goes viral

10 hrs ago | 9561 Views

Bulelani's Bosso, Bulawayo City clash in doubt

10 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa govt blocks coronation of 'Ndebele King'

10 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Tsvangirai's widow says it's a lie

10 hrs ago | 5373 Views

Dark cloud as Gukurahundi victims are remembered

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

Donkey abattoir: An investment that never was

11 hrs ago | 1025 Views

'Khupe must be disciplined'

11 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Jah Prayzah 'dethrones' Macheso

11 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Obert Mpofu's behaviour erodes trust in Mnangagwa's govt

11 hrs ago | 1761 Views

'Mugabe never acted on corruption'

11 hrs ago | 724 Views

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

13 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

13 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

13 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

14 hrs ago | 12717 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

14 hrs ago | 10123 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

14 hrs ago | 3457 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

14 hrs ago | 4164 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

15 hrs ago | 11031 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

15 hrs ago | 7897 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

15 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

16 hrs ago | 4586 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

16 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

16 hrs ago | 4525 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

16 hrs ago | 11484 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

16 hrs ago | 844 Views

Undenge demands trial date

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

16 hrs ago | 943 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

17 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

17 hrs ago | 2475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days