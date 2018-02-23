What Chivayo built using $7 million?

News / National

by Staff reporter

So this is all that Wicknell has built using the $7m he got. Parliament committee visiting site in Gwanda pic.twitter.com/skxBvXd2It — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) February 28, 2018

The Temba Mliswa let Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy today toured the site of Gwanda Solar Power Project to check on the progress that has been made since the $200 million project was awarded to Wicknell Chivayo's company Intratek Zimbabwe.The portfolio committee discovered only two cabins and an incomplete perimeter fence.