Robbers armed with knives and machetes arrested

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Police have arrested four dangerous robbers who used knives and machetes to terrorise Beitbridge residents on footpaths at night. The gang was found hiding in a shack in a bushy area between the NSSA and Zesa complex.

Police officers on the scene said the gang was tracked by the canine unit after they had robbed a flea market dealer, near Dulivhadzimo stadium on Wednesday morning.

"We are still investigating to check if they are not linked to several cases of robbery around the town," said a police source.



Source - chronicle

Comments

