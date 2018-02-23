Robbers armed with knives and machetes arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested four dangerous robbers who used knives and machetes to terrorise Beitbridge residents on footpaths at night. The gang was found hiding in a shack in a bushy area between the NSSA and Zesa complex.Police officers on the scene said the gang was tracked by the canine unit after they had robbed a flea market dealer, near Dulivhadzimo stadium on Wednesday morning."We are still investigating to check if they are not linked to several cases of robbery around the town," said a police source.