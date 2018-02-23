Fake goblins in bus

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BINGA man has appeared in court for duping and frightening passengers into believing the bus they were travelling in was carrying goblins which would cause a fatal accident.Isaac Nkalakatha, 31, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta charged with extortion and control of hunting, removal and sale of animals and animal products.He will be sentenced today.The court heard it that on February 24 at around 6am, Nkalakatha exerted illegitimate pressure on complainant, Afra Nhanhanga, director of C.A.G bus company by calling her saying there were goblins in the bus which were set to cause a fatal accident and needed to be removed.He further told Nhanhanga that he had been praying for the bus from Gokwe to Mbare, since he had boarded the bus.Nhanhanga then decided to meet Nkalakatha in person and he was being accompanied by the C.A.G bus crew.Nkalakatha ordered the conductor of the bus to open the boot where they found a black tshangani bag.Nkalakatha further scared Nhanhanga and the bus crew that if they were strong enough they should touch the bag.He then opened the bag, inside it was a live tortoise and another funny object covered in a wild animal's skin.The tortoise had a neck chain and beads around its neck.Nkalakatha claimed that the tortoise was a goblin which was going to cause the accident.Nhanhanga then gave Nkalakatha $20 as a token of appreciation.Nkalakatha left the scene going towards the city centre to perform his tricks.He was later caught after Charles Chawanda a bus foreman caught him red-handed trying to put the tshangani bag in his bus and informed the police.The police officer arrested Nkalakatha and seized the alleged goblins.The stolen money was recovered.