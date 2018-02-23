Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe army officers urged to secure their weapons

by Staff reporter
Seventy-three Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers completed a three-week course meant to equip them with military law.

Calls were also made for members of the force to secure their weapons to avoid endangering the public.

Guest of honour at the graduation ceremony Chief of Staff Administration Staff Major General Paul Chima urged officers to ensure that their weapons are secured to avoid injuring the public for the good of the force.

Commander headquarters 5 Infantry Brigade Colonel Simo Maseko said soldiers are the best asset of any nation hence the need for discipline among officers.

The three-week induction course was centred on recapping all aspects of drill, quarter guard procedure, summary trial procedures, camp security and routine inspections, customs of the army and military law among others.

Source - zbc
Most Popular In 7 Days