Zimbabwe aims to 'power the world's electric cars'

News / National

by BBC

Zimbabwe's mining minister has said the country has the capacity to boost its lithium supply, CNBC Africa reports.Winston Chitando told a mining investment conference in the capital, Harare, the country could supply "20% of the global demand when all known lithium resources are exploited".The southern African nation is a top 10 producer of lithium, an alkali metal used in batteries for electric vehicles.The rise in price of the metal, which has more than doubled in the past two years thanks to the demand from the electric vehicle industry, has triggered an expansion of mining of lithium.Zimbabwe aims to restart its mining sector following years of lull under former President Robert Mugabe.The new government is keen to attract fresh capital to its mining sector and is pushing lithium as a major draw, CNBC Africa reports.