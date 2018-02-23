Latest News Editor's Choice


Ndebele King installation unconstitutional says Zimbabwe

by Ndou Paul
6 hrs ago | Views
July Moyo, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the current Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing has blocked the coronation of the 'Ndebele King' Bulelani Collins Khumalo which was slatted for Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Moyo wrote a letter to Chief Matema who is the Crown  Council Chairman.

Below is the letter:


Ref:
27 February 2018

Chief Mathema
The Crown Council Chairman
Telco House G. Silundika
BULAWAYO

RE: INTENDED INSTALLATION OF CROVVN PRINCE TO THRONE LEFT VACANT BY KING LOBENGULA

We acknowledge receipt of your letter notifying my Ministry of your intention to install a Crown Prince to the throne of King Lobengula on the 3rd of March 2018 and would like to advise you as follows:

• That it is unConstitautional to resuscitate and install a Crown Prince of King in Zimbabwe

• and that therefore you should cancel your intended installation of Crown Prince Bulelani Lobengula scheduled for 3rd March 2018 in Bulawayo because it is unConstitutional and therefore illegal to do so.

Thank you.

Honourable J.G Moyo
MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT, PUBLIC WORKS AND NATIONAL HOUSING



Source - Byo24News
#Ndebele, #King, #Bulelani

Most Popular In 7 Days