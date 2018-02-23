Man rapes friend's sister

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 44-year-old Harare man who raped his friend's 40-year-old mentally-challenged sister, was on Monday sentenced to an effective eight years in jail.Fungai Chimonyo pleaded not guilty to rape, but was convicted after a full trial before Harare regional magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo.Mr Makomo sentenced him to 10 years in prison before setting aside two years on condition of good behaviour.In passing sentence, Mr Makomo said, "The society must be protected from people like you, hence, you deserve to be locked away. You committed a serious offence, therefore, a deterrent sentence needs to be passed, so that a clear message is send out there that crime does not pay."Prosecutor Mrs Mollyn Mavhondo proved that on December 27 last year, the complainant was alone at home when Chimonyo went to the house looking for his friend.He spoke to the victim at the gate.She told him that her brother and aunt had gone out and she was alone.Chimonyo then asked her to open the gate and she complied, while inside the yard, he closed the gate and asked the victim to kiss him, but she refused.He then pushed her to the ground before raping her.The victim's neighbour who had observed Chimonyo's movements, became suspicious when he saw him entering the yard.He peeped over the precast wall and saw Chimonyo raping the woman and confronted him.Chimonyo quickly dashed out of the gate and disappeared.